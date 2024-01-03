Marathi Movie ‘Khurchi’ Unveils Official Trailer

The Marathi cinema landscape is set to be enlivened with the upcoming movie ‘Khurchi’. The official trailer has been released, stirring anticipation among audiences. The film boasts an impressive cast including well-known actors such as Raqesh Bapat, Akshay Waghmare, Aryan Hagavane, Pritam Kagne, Shreya Pasalkar, and Mahesh Ghag.

Unveiling the ‘Khurchi’ Trailer

The 2 minute and 21 second-long trailer offers a glimpse into the powerful dialogues and songs that shape the movie. Notably, it features a captivating performance by young actor Aryan Hagavane that promises to be one of the film’s highlights. However, specific plot details remain under wraps, adding an air of mystery to the forthcoming release.

Behind the Scenes of ‘Khurchi’

‘Khurchi’ is directed by the duo Shiv Dharmaraj Mane and Santosh Kusum Hagavane. The production is helmed by a team including Santosh Kusum Hagavane, Yogita Gawli, and Pradeep Natthisingh Nagar. With such a strong creative force behind the project, ‘Khurchi’ aims to make a significant impact on the Marathi film industry.

Awaiting the Release

The movie is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024. The release of the trailer has already sparked a wave of enthusiasm among moviegoers eager to see the film. Interested viewers can watch the trailer and stay abreast of the latest Marathi movie trends by keeping an eye on the latest trailers and entertainment updates.