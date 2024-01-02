en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mara Davi: From ‘Blue Bloods’ To Broadway And Beyond

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Mara Davi: From ‘Blue Bloods’ To Broadway And Beyond

Embodying a multitude of characters, Mara Davi has continued to weave a successful narrative in her acting career post her stint as Bianca Sanfino in ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 2. After captivating the audience with her performance in ‘Blue Bloods,’ she won recurring roles in other popular series, further establishing her versatility.

Stepping into Varied Roles

Her post-‘Blue Bloods’ journey saw her stepping into the shoes of Daisy Parker in ‘Smash’, Charlie in ‘Hustling’, and Samantha Kelton in ‘FBI.’ Each character she portrayed was unique, testifying to her wide-ranging acting skills. This progression in her career underlines her talent to adapt and evolve with every role she undertakes.

Broadway Appearances and Live Performances

Beyond the small screen, Davi’s talents have graced the Broadway stage in productions like ‘A Chorus Line’ and ‘The Drowsy Chaperone.’ A testament to her stage presence was a recent performance posted by the Core Theatre Group on Facebook. In this performance, she delighted the audience with her singing and tap dancing abilities, wrapped in a Christmas melody. These abilities are no surprise to her fans, who remember her soulful rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ in her opening scene on ‘Blue Bloods.’

Off-Screen Endeavors

Away from the limelight, Davi balances her role as a mother and her passion for sustainability. Co-creating an eco-friendly initiative called Vintage Green with her husband, she is making strides in promoting sustainable practices. Despite a demanding schedule, she continues to thrive in both her career and personal life, presenting a perfect blend of a successful professional and a passionate environmentalist.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Slay the Princess: A Game That Prioritizes Experience Over Profit

By Salman Khan

United States Mint Unveils 2024 Coin Release Schedule

By BNN Correspondents

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Big Update and Upcoming Tournaments

By Salman Khan

Fortnite Chapter 5: Mastering Hot Spots and New Quests

By Salman Khan

Popular Slay the Spire Mod Compromised: Epsilon Malware Distributed vi ...
@Cybersecurity · 3 mins
Popular Slay the Spire Mod Compromised: Epsilon Malware Distributed vi ...
heart comment 0
‘Outlander’: Awaiting the Return of Season 7 and Gearing up for the Final Season

By BNN Correspondents

'Outlander': Awaiting the Return of Season 7 and Gearing up for the Final Season
Derek Jeter Takes the Wheel in New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Ad

By BNN Correspondents

Derek Jeter Takes the Wheel in New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Ad
DragCon UK: A Celebration of Drag Culture and Unity

By BNN Correspondents

DragCon UK: A Celebration of Drag Culture and Unity
Sarah Lancashire: A Journey from Granada Studios to Global Acclaim

By BNN Correspondents

Sarah Lancashire: A Journey from Granada Studios to Global Acclaim
Latest Headlines
World News
Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential
1 min
Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
2 mins
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
2 mins
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
2 mins
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
3 mins
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
3 mins
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
3 mins
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
3 mins
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
3 mins
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
33 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
37 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
40 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
48 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app