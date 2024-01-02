Mara Davi: From ‘Blue Bloods’ To Broadway And Beyond

Embodying a multitude of characters, Mara Davi has continued to weave a successful narrative in her acting career post her stint as Bianca Sanfino in ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 2. After captivating the audience with her performance in ‘Blue Bloods,’ she won recurring roles in other popular series, further establishing her versatility.

Stepping into Varied Roles

Her post-‘Blue Bloods’ journey saw her stepping into the shoes of Daisy Parker in ‘Smash’, Charlie in ‘Hustling’, and Samantha Kelton in ‘FBI.’ Each character she portrayed was unique, testifying to her wide-ranging acting skills. This progression in her career underlines her talent to adapt and evolve with every role she undertakes.

Broadway Appearances and Live Performances

Beyond the small screen, Davi’s talents have graced the Broadway stage in productions like ‘A Chorus Line’ and ‘The Drowsy Chaperone.’ A testament to her stage presence was a recent performance posted by the Core Theatre Group on Facebook. In this performance, she delighted the audience with her singing and tap dancing abilities, wrapped in a Christmas melody. These abilities are no surprise to her fans, who remember her soulful rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ in her opening scene on ‘Blue Bloods.’

Off-Screen Endeavors

Away from the limelight, Davi balances her role as a mother and her passion for sustainability. Co-creating an eco-friendly initiative called Vintage Green with her husband, she is making strides in promoting sustainable practices. Despite a demanding schedule, she continues to thrive in both her career and personal life, presenting a perfect blend of a successful professional and a passionate environmentalist.