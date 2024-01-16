MAPPA's 2024 Lineup: A Spectacular Blend of New and Returning Anime Series

In a brilliant showcase of creativity, the acclaimed animation studio, MAPPA, is gearing up to enrapture audiences in 2024 with a suite of new and returning anime series that promise to redefine the boundaries of animation storytelling.

'Bokyaku Battery' and 'Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill'

Leading the roster is the much-awaited 'Bokyaku Battery', a sports anime revolving around a collegiate baseball team. Directed by the adept Makoto Nakazono and derived from Eko Mikawa's manga, the series is primed to deliver a compelling narrative. Concurrently, 'Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill' is set to make a triumphant return for its second season. The series, which merges cooking and isekai genres, trails Mukouda's culinary quests in a fantastical domain, offering viewers an enticing blend of adventure and gastronomy.

'Lazarus': A MAPPA and Sola Entertainment Collaboration

Adding to the intrigue is 'Lazarus', an exciting joint venture between MAPPA and Sola Entertainment. Directed by Shinichirou Watanabe, with action sequences orchestrated by Chad Stahelski, 'Lazarus' narrates the endeavors of an international task force striving to avert a global calamity. This sci-fi series is anticipated to captivate viewers with its riveting plot and high-octane action.

'Yuri!!! On Ice The Movie: Ice Adolescence' and 'Zombie Land Saga: The Movie'

MAPPA is also working on 'Yuri!!! On Ice The Movie: Ice Adolescence,' continuing the tale of figure skater Yuri Katsuki. Furthermore, the studio is bringing 'Zombie Land Saga: The Movie' to the table, uniting elements of comedy and horror in an idol-themed narrative. Both these films are set to offer viewers refreshing takes on their respective genres.

Continued Success: 'Hell's Paradise' and 'Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc'

The second season of 'Hell's Paradise' aims to build on its previous success, integrating more action and Buddhist mythology into its narrative. Adding to the lineup is 'Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc,' presenting the next chapter in Denji's confrontations against devils. The film promises to deliver a thrilling continuation of the saga.

The Anticipated 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Culling Game Arc

To round off the impressive lineup, 'Jujutsu Kaisen' fans can eagerly look forward to the Culling Game Arc. This segment extends the supernatural skirmishes of Yuji Itadori and his classmates, ensuring fans remain on the edge of their seats.

All these series and films, set to debut between January 1 and December 31, 2024, highlight MAPPA's commitment to delivering innovative, engaging narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. This blend of new and returning titles is a testament to MAPPA's prowess and versatility in the realm of animation.