MAPPA's 10th Anniversary Film 'Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo' Unravels a Town Frozen in Time

In the realm of animation, where fantasy seeps into reality, a new cinematic marvel has emerged. Celebrating its 10th year of creating visual spectacles, the esteemed animation studio MAPPA announced 'Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo' in June 2021. Under the ingenious direction of Mari Okada, the movie saw its global release on Netflix on September 15, 2023, running for a duration of one hour and fifty-one minutes.

A Stellar Team and Global Appeal

Okada, an acclaimed writer and director, teamed up with Tadashi Hiramatsu, the assistant director, and Yuriko Oshii, the chief animation director. This reunion of the key staff from the critically acclaimed 'Maquia' was a significant factor in the anticipation surrounding the film. Reflecting MAPPA's commitment to international accessibility, the film includes a vast range of language and subtitle options.

Unveiling a Pivotal Scene

A recent multilingual clip release showcases a central event where characters Mutsumi and Masamune unearth a mysterious girl in the 5th blast furnace of a steelworks factory. This discovery promises to disrupt the monotony of their existence and bring in unforeseen changes. The English dub, led by Tia Ballard, comprises a gifted voice ensemble featuring Jeannie Tirado, Kitana Turnbull, and Max Mittelman.

Unraveling the Narrative

The plot is set in a town where time has ceased to progress after an explosion at a steelworks factory. The inhabitants live unvarying lives under an imposed regulation that forbids change. The narrative takes a dramatic shift when Masamune, a third-year middle school student, and his classmate Atsumi stumble upon a wild, non-verbal girl at the factory. This encounter starts to dismantle the stagnant state of their world and ignites a disruptive 'love impulse' among the town's youth. The film's allure is further enhanced by the theme song 'Shin-on', a creation of Miyuki Nakajima exclusively for this feature.

With 'Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo', MAPPA has once more demonstrated its creative prowess, transcending the boundaries of animation and storytelling. By crafting a narrative that beautifully intertwines the mundanity of existence with the unpredictability of change, MAPPA invites viewers on a journey that is as mesmerizing as it is thought-provoking.