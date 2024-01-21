Manoel Theatre to Stage Historic Premiere of Rossini's 'Armida' in March

The storied Manoel Theatre in Malta is gearing up to stage a new production of Gioachino Rossini's opera 'Armida' this coming March. This event marks a historic occasion as it is the first time Rossini's 'Armida' will be performed on the Maltese archipelago. The opera, originally debuted in 1817, narrates the captivating tale of a Saracen sorceress named Armida. With her magical abilities, Armida bewitches and ensnares Crusader enemies, spinning a tale filled with elements of magic, love, and betrayal.

Anticipation and Relevance

Artistic Director of the Manoel Theatre, Adrian Mamo, has expressed his anticipation for the upcoming performance. He noted the opera's relevance to the Maltese audience, given their historical interest in the Knights of St John. The opera, with a libretto by Giovanni Schmidt and Rossini's celebrated composition, is expected to resonate with an audience familiar with the intricate history of the Crusades.

A Stellar Cast and Crew

The forthcoming production of 'Armida' features a stellar cast, including Italian soprano Elisa Balbo, tenors Nico Darmanin, Anle Gou, and Cliff Zammit Stevens, as well as bass Albert Buttigieg. The opera will also feature performances by KorMalta, Malta's national choir, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Moveo Dance Company. The production, directed by Paul Carr and conducted by Davide Levi, promises to be a grand spectacle.

Historic Ambiance and Costume Design

Adding an authentic touch to the performance, the production will utilize 19th-century painted backdrops from the Manoel Theatre's archives. These backdrops were crafted in Milan specifically for the theatre, further enhancing the opera's historical ambiance. Complementing the visual spectacle, local designer Luke Azzopardi is set to impress with his costume designs.

The performances of 'Armida' are scheduled to take place on the 3rd, 6th, 8th, and 10th of March. For those interested in this historic opera event, tickets and additional information are available at the Manoel Theatre's official website.