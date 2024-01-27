Manipur Marks 75th Republic Day with Folk Dance Festival and Parade Prizes

The 75th Republic Day celebrations in Manipur culminated in a grand spectacle at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal, where the state's rich cultural heritage was on full display. The event, accentuated by a folk dance festival and a beating retreat ceremony, was attended by esteemed dignitaries such as Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh among others.

Folk Dance Festival: A Testament to Cultural Diversity

The highlight of the closing ceremony was the folk dance festival, a showcase of the diverse and vibrant cultural tapestry of Manipur. The top honours went to Sangeet Kala Sangam, who won the first prize of INR 1 lakh. The second and third prizes were clinched by Lianda Folk and Classical Academy and Tribal Cultures and Research Centre, respectively. The folk dance troupes were evaluated based on their performances, which reflected the rich traditions and folklore of Manipur.

The March Past Competition: A Display of Discipline and Precision

In the March Past competition, the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Tripura State Rifles were declared the top three in the uniform category, demonstrating their discipline and precision. Meanwhile, in the school and other contingents category, 1st Manipur Rifles Unit High School, Anouba Mangal Trust, and Pari Imom Contingent emerged victorious.

Cultural Dance Troupes: Celebrating Heritage

Further, the Cultural Dance Troupes category saw Talui Naga Village Dance Troupe, Mao Cultural Dance Troupe, and Maring Lhousha Dance Troupe taking the first, second, and third positions respectively. These troupes showcased the rich cultural heritage of Manipur, captivating the audience with their mesmerising performances. The Directorate of Information and Public Relations was the winner in the Tableau category, adding another feather to their cap.

The Republic Day celebrations in Manipur not only marked the country's 75th year of becoming a republic but also celebrated the cultural diversity and unity of the state, making it a memorable event.