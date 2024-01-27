Manga Series 'The Land of Lustrous' Set to Resume After Hiatus

In a thrilling announcement for manga enthusiasts, the acclaimed series 'The Land of Lustrous' is charting a return after a long hiatus since 2022. The creator, Haruko Ichikawa, has remained silent about the reasons behind the break, leaving fans in suspense.

A Cult Classic Returns

'The Land of Lustrous' is not traditionally recognized as one of the most popular series in the anime domain, yet it has managed to secure a fervent fan base since its inception in 2012. The series' unique narrative and compelling characters have weaved a spell over its dedicated followers, reinforcing the idiom that quality trumps quantity.

From Manga to Anime

The series took a leap from manga pages to animated screens in 2017 when it was adapted into a twelve-episode anime series by the renowned Studio Orange. Known for their work on productions like 'Trigun Stampede,' 'Beastars,' and 'Godzilla Singular Point,' Studio Orange's involvement elevated the series' status in the anime world. However, as of now, no further anime projects have been announced in connection to 'The Land of Lustrous.'

The Future of 'The Land of Lustrous'

The upcoming chapters of 'The Land of Lustrous' are set to release on February 24th in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine. The series follows an intriguing plot revolving around crystalline lifeforms, The Lustrous, battling against the Lunarians. The narrative centers on the character Phosphophyllite, whose journey has captivated readers for a decade. The anime adaptation of 'The Land of Lustrous' can be streamed on HIDIVE, sparking curiosity among fans about whether a fresh anime adaptation will follow the manga's return.