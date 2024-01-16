Mandy Patinkin Reflects on Revenge and His New Role in Hulu's 'Death and Other Details'

Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Mandy Patinkin takes on a new challenge in the genre of mystery with his latest role in the Hulu series 'Death and Other Details.' Patinkin, known for his iconic role as Inigo Montoya in 'The Princess Bride,' now dons the hat of private detective Rufus Cotesworth, aiming to solve a murder on a luxury cruise ship.

Mandy Patinkin's Take on Revenge

Patinkin reflects on his most memorable characters and their personal quests, emphasizing the life lessons he gleaned from them. He dwells specifically on the character of Inigo Montoya and his quest for revenge, a motif that Patinkin admits he didn't fully comprehend until later in life. Montoya's realization that vengeance is a hollow pursuit is a lesson Patinkin considers pivotal, a message that resonates deeply with his own views.

Rufus Cotesworth: A New Kind of Detective

Despite not being an ardent follower of the mystery genre, Patinkin was drawn to the script of 'Death and Other Details.' He took on the role without drawing from the classic detective archetype, with the exception of a nod to Columbo's quirky behavior. The character of Rufus Cotesworth, with his alcohol addiction, offered a unique challenge that Patinkin embraced, although the article does not delve into his preparation for this aspect of the character.

Collaboration and Fun in Challenging Times

Patinkin cherishes the opportunity to work with younger actors in the series, and emphasizes the importance of engaging in 'fun stuff' during challenging times like the ongoing pandemic. The series, set against the backdrop of a Mediterranean cruise, explores themes of class, power, and corruption, with a dash of humor and representation of LGBTQ characters. 'Death and Other Details' promises a riveting narrative filled with intrigue, suspense, and a diverse cast, including Jere Burns, Linda Emond, Michael Gladis, and Rahul Kohli.