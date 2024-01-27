Manchester City's Ruben Dias Linked with Marvel Actress Daniela Melchior

It appears that the football field isn't the only arena where Ruben Dias, the celebrated Manchester City defender, is making his moves. Recently, he has been linked with the Marvel actress Daniela Melchior, following his breakup with Arabella Chi, a reality star from Love Island.

From Love Island to Marvel Universe

Dias, 26, and Melchior have reportedly been exchanging flirty messages and liking each other's Instagram photos. Melchior, who has graced the big screen in movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and The Suicide Squad, reportedly considers Dias a 'catch' and is flattered by his attention.

The Breakup and After

Arabella Chi, 32, who had been romantically linked with Dias since the previous September, was taken by surprise by their split. Post-breakup, she embarked on a journey of retrospection, reflecting on her past relationships and questioning if she truly knew the people she dated. Yet, despite the breakup, she has not shied away from love. Arabella has joined Love Island All Stars and is back on the dating scene.

Love Island All Stars

The article also provides a peek into the motivations of other Love Island All Stars contestants. Many of them are returning to the show with renewed vigour and a desire to find love once again. Arabella's past link-ups include high-profile personalities like Leonardo DiCaprio and former French rugby player Yoann Huget.

Representatives for Daniela and Ruben have been contacted for comments on the matter, reflecting the global interest in their potential romance.