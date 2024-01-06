en English
Arts & Entertainment

Manasvi Mamgai’s Traditional Indian Saree Stuns at Golden Globe Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
At the star-studded 76th Golden Globe Awards, an unexpected fashion statement took center stage. Former Miss India, Manasvi Mamgai, graced the red carpet adorned in a traditional Indian saree, drawing global attention and admiration.

Representing Indian Fashion Globally

Manasvi, a distinguished participant in the Miss World 2010 pageant, was the solitary Indian actor at the event. Her attire—a blush pink net saree—was a striking blend of Indian tradition and modern fashion, featuring intricate floral embroidery and sequin embellishments. This unique fashion choice was admired by fashion critics and online viewers alike, making Manasvi a standout figure of the night.

The Ensemble: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The saree was majestically paired with a matching blouse, featuring a modern backless design with spaghetti straps and a square neckline—adding a contemporary touch to the traditional attire. The ensemble was further accentuated with matching accessories, including bracelets, earrings, and a minaudière—creating a harmonious blend of modernity and tradition.

Embracing Heritage with Style

In a conversation with Femina, Manasvi expressed her desire to celebrate her Indian heritage at her first international red-carpet event. The look was completed with soft lilac-toned lipstick, high heels, and her hair styled in side-parted waves—a tribute to her roots. The fashion statement made by Manasvi Mamgai at the Golden Globes was not only a proud moment for the actor but also for Indian fashion, earning its rightful place on the international fashion stage.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

