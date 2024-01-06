Manasvi Mamgai’s Traditional Indian Saree Stuns at Golden Globe Awards
At the star-studded 76th Golden Globe Awards, an unexpected fashion statement took center stage. Former Miss India, Manasvi Mamgai, graced the red carpet adorned in a traditional Indian saree, drawing global attention and admiration.
Representing Indian Fashion Globally
Manasvi, a distinguished participant in the Miss World 2010 pageant, was the solitary Indian actor at the event. Her attire—a blush pink net saree—was a striking blend of Indian tradition and modern fashion, featuring intricate floral embroidery and sequin embellishments. This unique fashion choice was admired by fashion critics and online viewers alike, making Manasvi a standout figure of the night.
The Ensemble: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity
The saree was majestically paired with a matching blouse, featuring a modern backless design with spaghetti straps and a square neckline—adding a contemporary touch to the traditional attire. The ensemble was further accentuated with matching accessories, including bracelets, earrings, and a minaudière—creating a harmonious blend of modernity and tradition.
Embracing Heritage with Style
In a conversation with Femina, Manasvi expressed her desire to celebrate her Indian heritage at her first international red-carpet event. The look was completed with soft lilac-toned lipstick, high heels, and her hair styled in side-parted waves—a tribute to her roots. The fashion statement made by Manasvi Mamgai at the Golden Globes was not only a proud moment for the actor but also for Indian fashion, earning its rightful place on the international fashion stage.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments