Manama's 18th Spring of Culture Festival Invites Public to 'From the Post' Cultural Activities

The capital city of Bahrain, Manama, is set to harbour a series of cultural activities titled 'From the Post' as a part of the 18th Spring of Culture Festival. The events, aimed to foster a deeper public appreciation for the city's rich cultural and historical heritage, will be hosted at the Manama Post Office each Saturday throughout February.

Collaboration for Cultural Immersion

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) are collaborating to offer this series of themed events. The initiative is aimed at encouraging exploration of the city's history, markets, villages, arts, and architecture, thereby deepening the public’s connection with Manama’s rich culture and heritage.

Architectural Heritage: The Opening Week

The opening week of the festival, themed 'Architectural Heritage', will feature exploration and photography tours, the inauguration of the exhibition 'Textile: Trade in Manama', a folk arts showcase by the Dar Al Badi Southern Band, and the unique opportunity to visit the Dot Café, located on the balcony of the Postal Service Museum.

Invitation to the Public

The public is cordially invited to participate in these enriching activities. To learn more about the event dates, registration details, and other information, interested individuals can visit the official website - www.culture.gov.bh. For the latest updates, follow the BCA on social media at CultureBah and the BTEA at Calendar.bh.