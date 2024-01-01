en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mammootty Unveils First Look for ‘Bramayugam’, Sends Fans into a Frenzy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Mammootty Unveils First Look for ‘Bramayugam’, Sends Fans into a Frenzy

Indian cinema icon, Mammootty, has ignited a frenzy among fans with the unveiling of the first look poster for his forthcoming horror-thriller, ‘Bramayugam’. The captivating poster, shared on social media, features Mammootty in a stark black and white Yakshaganam costume, a nod to traditional theatre, and has been met with a flood of enthusiastic responses. With the intriguing tagline, ‘The Age of Madness’, the film’s cryptic poster suggests a gripping, intense narrative, though the exact plot remains shrouded in mystery.

The Craftsmen Behind ‘Bramayugam’

‘Bramayugam’ is the brainchild of Rahul Sadasivan, who has both scripted and directed the film. Produced under the banner of allnightshifts studiosynot, the movie is slated for a 2024 theatrical release. Alongside Mammootty, the film features a stellar supporting cast, including the likes of Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amanda Liz.

Mammootty’s Prolific Year and Upcoming Projects

Mammootty’s filmography expanded significantly in 2023 with several releases including Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,’ B Unnikrishnan’s ‘Christopher,’ ‘Kannur Squad,’ and Jeo Baby’s ‘Kaathal- The Core.’ Each of these films received considerable acclaim, further solidifying Mammootty’s standing in the industry.

Moreover, Mammootty is set to take on the role of the late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in ‘Yatra 2,’ with Jiiva cast as his son, YS Jagan. The film, currently in production, is being helmed by Mahi V Raghav.

‘Bramayugam’: A Riveting Tale of Horror

‘Bramayugam’ presents Mammootty in a completely transformed avatar, adorned with a massive crown, horns, and traditional face paint. The film, touted as a full-fledged horror thriller, is set to release on February 15, 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official teaser, expected to announce the release date soon.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Turkey's Cultural Renaissance: Istanbul Becomes a Global Art Hub in 2023

By Safak Costu

James Middleton Hints at 2024 Book Release Amid Personal Reflections

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Green Day Criticizes MAGA Agenda in New Year's Eve Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Murdah Bongz's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to 'Wife' DJ Zinhle

By Israel Ojoko

Hollywood's 2023 Box Office Closes at $9B: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 32 mins
Hollywood's 2023 Box Office Closes at $9B: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid ...
heart comment 0
Music Icon Davido Ushers in New Year at Lagos Church, Sparks Social Media Buzz

By BNN Correspondents

Music Icon Davido Ushers in New Year at Lagos Church, Sparks Social Media Buzz
Dua Lipa Rings in 2024 New Year’s Eve with Family in Jaipur, India

By Rafia Tasleem

Dua Lipa Rings in 2024 New Year's Eve with Family in Jaipur, India
George R.R. Martin Involved in Developing Three Animated Projects with HBO

By BNN Correspondents

George R.R. Martin Involved in Developing Three Animated Projects with HBO
Cardi B Battles Illness to Deliver New Year’s Eve Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cardi B Battles Illness to Deliver New Year's Eve Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Wangphu Villagers Raise Their Voices: A Plea for Responsive Governance
16 seconds
Wangphu Villagers Raise Their Voices: A Plea for Responsive Governance
Australian Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident
24 seconds
Australian Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident
Jason Whitlock Questions CBS’s Prioritization of Celebrity Presence at NFL Games
44 seconds
Jason Whitlock Questions CBS’s Prioritization of Celebrity Presence at NFL Games
New Year, New Goals: The Power and Psychology of Resolutions
55 seconds
New Year, New Goals: The Power and Psychology of Resolutions
Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Congress' Remark Stirs Political Waters
1 min
Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Congress' Remark Stirs Political Waters
Alex Scott Voices Concerns Over Channel Islands' Talents and Scouting Opportunities
3 mins
Alex Scott Voices Concerns Over Channel Islands' Talents and Scouting Opportunities
Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness
3 mins
Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness
Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes
4 mins
Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes
Andy Murray Faces Early Exit in Brisbane International
4 mins
Andy Murray Faces Early Exit in Brisbane International
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
8 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
20 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
23 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
24 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
59 mins
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
3 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
3 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
4 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app