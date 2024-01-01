Mammootty Unveils First Look for ‘Bramayugam’, Sends Fans into a Frenzy

Indian cinema icon, Mammootty, has ignited a frenzy among fans with the unveiling of the first look poster for his forthcoming horror-thriller, ‘Bramayugam’. The captivating poster, shared on social media, features Mammootty in a stark black and white Yakshaganam costume, a nod to traditional theatre, and has been met with a flood of enthusiastic responses. With the intriguing tagline, ‘The Age of Madness’, the film’s cryptic poster suggests a gripping, intense narrative, though the exact plot remains shrouded in mystery.

The Craftsmen Behind ‘Bramayugam’

‘Bramayugam’ is the brainchild of Rahul Sadasivan, who has both scripted and directed the film. Produced under the banner of allnightshifts studiosynot, the movie is slated for a 2024 theatrical release. Alongside Mammootty, the film features a stellar supporting cast, including the likes of Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amanda Liz.

Mammootty’s Prolific Year and Upcoming Projects

Mammootty’s filmography expanded significantly in 2023 with several releases including Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,’ B Unnikrishnan’s ‘Christopher,’ ‘Kannur Squad,’ and Jeo Baby’s ‘Kaathal- The Core.’ Each of these films received considerable acclaim, further solidifying Mammootty’s standing in the industry.

Moreover, Mammootty is set to take on the role of the late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in ‘Yatra 2,’ with Jiiva cast as his son, YS Jagan. The film, currently in production, is being helmed by Mahi V Raghav.

‘Bramayugam’: A Riveting Tale of Horror

‘Bramayugam’ presents Mammootty in a completely transformed avatar, adorned with a massive crown, horns, and traditional face paint. The film, touted as a full-fledged horror thriller, is set to release on February 15, 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official teaser, expected to announce the release date soon.