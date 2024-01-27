Maluma and J Balvin Drop New Single 'Gafas Negras' from Grammy-Nominated Album

Colombian artists Maluma and J Balvin, celebrated figures in Latin music, have once again joined forces, unveiling a brand-new track "Gafas Negras". The song forms part of Maluma's latest album, DON JUAN, an acclaimed work receiving a nod for Best Latin Pop Album at the Grammy Awards.

Unveiling 'Gafas Negras'

Accompanying the launch of "Gafas Negras", a music video, directed by Cesar "T�s" Pimienta and Juan Pablo Calda, was also released. Produced under the banner of Royalty Films, the video was shot in Medellin, Colombia, encapsulating the energetic atmosphere of Maluma's record release party. Making a cameo in the video is J Balvin, who surprises the audience by gracing the event. The video mirrors the narrative of the song, highlighting two friends enjoying a night of reggaeton dancing at a club.

Lyrics and Production

Maluma's lyrics in "Gafas Negras" transmit a carefree party ambience, touching upon themes of smoking, sex, and twerking. The creation of the track was a collective effort involving Maluma, J Balvin, Edgar Barrera, Jhayco, Bifi, DJ Luian, and Jonathan Rivera. The production reigns were in the hands of Madmusick and DJ Luian.

Availability and Reception

The music video for "Gafas Negras" and the track itself are available for fans on various streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. This reunion marks the first collaboration between the two reggaeton stars in nearly five years. The video concludes with a heartfelt moment where Balvin congratulates Maluma for his success. "Gafas Negras", a worthy addition to Maluma's album, also features other prominent artists like Anuel AA and GIMS.