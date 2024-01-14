Malta’s ‘Nucleus’ Exhibition: A Tribute to Watercolour Artistry

The Malta Society of Arts invites art enthusiasts to ‘Nucleus,’ an exhibition that celebrates the versatility and vibrancy of watercolour painting. Showcasing the works of six renowned Maltese artists: Jeni Caruana, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Anna Galea, Anna Grima, Tonio Mallia, and Kenneth Zammit Tabona, ‘Nucleus’ seeks not only to display their latest creations but also to rekindle public interest in watercolour art.

Reunion of Master Artists

The exhibition marks a momentous occasion as it reunites these artists nearly two decades after their last collective exhibit in November 2005. Over the years, each artist has held numerous solo exhibitions, honing their craft and developing distinctive styles. Now, they come together once more to demonstrate the profundity of watercolour painting, a medium often overlooked in contemporary art practices.

Exploring the Fluidity of Watercolour

The exhibited works encapsulate a broad spectrum of water-based media, including traditional watercolour, gouache, ink, and acrylic. The artists have also experimented with innovative techniques such as lining oil supports with watercolour paper and incorporating collage elements. This fusion of traditional and contemporary methods underscores the limitless possibilities of watercolour, pushing the boundaries of this age-old medium.

A Vision for a Watercolour Society in Malta

Beyond showcasing their artistic prowess, the artists endorse a shared vision: the establishment of a Watercolour Society in Malta. This society would nurture the appreciation and understanding of watercolour painting, fostering a community of artists and admirers alike. ‘Nucleus’ serves as an open invitation to explore the beauty and intricacies of watercolour, and possibly inspire a new generation of artists.

‘Nucleus’ will be on display at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta until February 1. Further information about the exhibition can be accessed on the Malta Society of Arts’ website and Facebook page.