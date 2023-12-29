Malta and Gozo Set to Dazzle with Cultural and Artistic Events

Malta and Gozo, the Mediterranean jewels, are preparing to host a vibrant array of cultural, musical, and artistic events from October 2 to 8, 2023. The islands are all set to become a cultural melting pot, with multiple events scheduled to take place throughout the week, promising something for everyone.

Notte Bianca to Illuminate Valletta

Highlighting the week is the much-anticipated Notte Bianca, a grand arts festival scheduled for October 7. The festival is set to light up the historical city of Valletta with a variety of performances, including theatre, dance, and music. The public will also have free access to museums and historical sites. Over 250 artists are expected to participate in 60 events. The festival will feature performances by notable artists, including Aidan, Ivan Grech and Band, and the popular Italian band, Le Vibrazioni.

Music and Theatre Galore

Adding to the musical extravaganza, the Barocco Foundation will host a series of Tuesday lunchtime concerts starting on October 3, with guitarist Bernard Catania playing Latin American guitar classics. The Manoel Theatre’s new season starts on October 4, with classical compositions performed by members of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Il Haagar Museum is collaborating with the St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra for a chamber concert on October 6, featuring works from Shostakovich, Bizet, Satie, and more. On October 7, Electronic Music Malta is organizing an event at Fort St Angelo featuring experimental, atmospheric, and ambient music.

Theatre, Cinema, and Food Festival

Diving into theatre, ‘The Naughty Project’ is poised to transform anonymous sex confessions into a live sketch show running on select dates in October. The Spazju Kreattiv cinema continues to showcase the works of renowned Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman through November 3. Adding a touch of magic, Disney’s 100th anniversary will be celebrated with screenings of classic films, such as ‘Toy Story’ and ‘The Princess and the Frog.’

In a meeting of food and culture, the Valletta Local Food Festival will celebrate Maltese gastronomy from October 5 to 7. Joe Toscano, a former Google consultant, will discuss internet design and data protection at Spazju Kreattiv on October 5.

New Year’s Eve with Vengaboys in Gozo

As the year draws to a close, the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Gozo promise a nostalgic trip with the nineties Dutch iconic dance group, the Vengaboys. The event will take place in Independence Square on December 31, from 9 pm till 2 am, and will also include performances by DCapitals Big Band FT., Ozzy Lino, Micimago, and Ryan Spiteri, attracting thousands of people to the centre of Victoria.