Arts & Entertainment

Malta and Gozo Kickstart 2024 With a Cultural Extravaganza

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Malta and Gozo Kickstart 2024 With a Cultural Extravaganza

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, Malta and Gozo, the two vibrant islands in the heart of the Mediterranean, were already abuzz with a diverse array of cultural and festive events. Ringing in the New Year with a concert in St George’s Square, Valletta, the islands drew an estimated 50,000 people, encompassing both locals and tourists.

Theatrical Performances Galore

From the comedic rendition of ‘The Little Mermaid’ by Rodney Gauci at the Catholic Institute in Floriana, to the Maltese adaptation of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ performed at the Manoel Theatre, the annual Maltese pantos are set to serve a feast of theatrical brilliancy until January 7. The cast, including Hannah Spiteri and Alan Montanaro, promises to deliver compelling performances under the deft direction of Chiara Hyzler.

Musical and Film Feasts

On the music front, the Gaulitanus Choir’s ‘A New Year’s Toast’ and the organist Hamish Dustagheer’s concert contribute to the melodious vibe of the islands. The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is also set to enchant audiences with its folk-inspired program. Film enthusiasts can look forward to a screening of Verdi’s opera ‘Nabucco’ at Spazju Kreattiv.

Festive Continuations

Christmas festivities continue to sprinkle merriment across the islands. The 14th edition of Għajnsielem’s live Nativity village, a Christmas market at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre, and Santa’s City in Valletta remain ongoing. Additionally, the Malta National Aquarium has a host of events for visitors. One of the crowd pullers is the Magical Illuminated Trail and Village at Verdala Palace, where the animated figures and twinkling lights provide a visual treat.

The first week of 2024 in Malta and Gozo promises to be a cultural cornucopia, offering residents and visitors a chance to delve into the rich artistic heritage of the islands while also welcoming the New Year with joy and festivity. These events not only showcase the rich cultural offerings of Malta and Gozo but also serve as a testament to their resilient spirit and love for life.

Arts & Entertainment Malta
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

