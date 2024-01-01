en English
Arts & Entertainment

Malta and Gozo Kick-off 2024 with Cultural and Festive Events

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
Malta and Gozo Kick-off 2024 with Cultural and Festive Events

The start of 2024 in the vibrant archipelago of Malta and Gozo is marked by a rich tapestry of cultural and festive events. The first week of January is no exception, with a plethora of activities ranging from theatrical performances to music concerts, film screenings, and the tail end of Christmas celebrations. These events cater to a diverse audience and celebrate both the festive season and the islands’ vibrant cultural scene.

Festive Theatrical Performances

The theatrical highlights of the week are the annual pantos ‘The Little Mermaid’ at the Catholic Institute in Floriana and the MADC panto ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta. Both shows illuminate the stage with local talents and are directed by notable personalities. Additionally, the unique drag show ‘Kwijns’ offers an intriguing historical narrative of Malta. The Comedy Knights’ 11th edition is set to tickle the funny bones of the audience at the University of Malta.

Musical events are abundant, with ‘A New Year’s Toast’ by the Gaulitanus Choir, an organ concert by Hamish Dustagheer, and performances by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) promising aural delight. The MPO’s repertoire ranges from Isouard to Tchaikovsky, revealing the broad spectrum of its musical prowess. The MPO Chamber series continues to enthrall audiences with a brass ensemble and a string quartet performing works by Maltese composers.

Film, Festive Fun, and More

For film lovers, Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is showcasing a classic Met Opera staging of Verdi’s opera. Christmas activities continue to spread cheer across the islands with the Għajnsielem live Nativity village, a Christmas market at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Santa’s City in Valletta, various events at the Malta National Aquarium, and the Magical Illuminated Trail and Village at Verdala Palace.

The first week of 2024, thus, promises to be a cultural cornucopia, offering residents and visitors alike a chance to delve into the rich artistic heritage of Malta and Gozo, while also ringing in the new year with joy and festivity.

Arts & Entertainment Malta
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

