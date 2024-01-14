Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam

In an era marked by uncertainty and confinement, one of India’s most celebrated polymaths, Mallika Sarabhai, utilized the opportunity to delve into a new creative avenue. Known for her profound contributions in the realms of dance, choreography, acting, writing, and activism, Sarabhai discovered a newfound passion for writing during the COVID-19 pandemic. This surge of creativity was not borne out of idleness but a consequence of the temporary closure of her proud establishment, the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts in Ahmedabad.

The Birth of ‘Free Fall: My Experiment with Life’

Sarabhai’s literary endeavor, a book titled ‘Free Fall: My Experiment with Life,’ was conceived during the pandemic. She divulged that publishers had been nudging her to write an autobiography for quite some time. The unique circumstances of the pandemic presented a fitting backdrop to embark on this introspective journey. Her experiences and thoughts, etched in the pages of her book, were shared with an eager audience at the Kerala Literature Festival.

Embracing the Craft of Writing

More than the necessity of chronicling her life, Sarabhai found herself relishing the writing process. The act of weaving her myriad experiences and musings into a cohesive narrative proved to be a thrilling experiment. She revealed her considerations to venture further into the literary world, with fiction as her potential next frontier.

Her New Role as Chancellor at Kerala Kalamandalam

Despite her literary pursuits, Sarabhai has not sidelined her commitment to the performing arts. She has assumed the role of Chancellor at Kerala Kalamandalam, an appointment conferred by the Kerala government. The position has not been without controversy, particularly concerning her remuneration. However, Sarabhai remains unfazed, drawing strength from her past experiences with criticism and controversy.

Mallika’s Vision for Kalamandalam

Sarabhai expressed contentment with the warm reception from Kalamandalam’s students and faculty. This acceptance fuels her determination to elevate the institution to meet international standards, a challenge she eagerly embraces. Sarabhai’s mother, Mrinalini Sarabhai, had historical ties to Kalamandalam, which Mallika has cherished since 1979 when she initiated her dance career. This bond deepens her commitment to propelling the institution forward, aiming to mark a new chapter in its illustrious history.