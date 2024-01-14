en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:42 pm EST
Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam

In an era marked by uncertainty and confinement, one of India’s most celebrated polymaths, Mallika Sarabhai, utilized the opportunity to delve into a new creative avenue. Known for her profound contributions in the realms of dance, choreography, acting, writing, and activism, Sarabhai discovered a newfound passion for writing during the COVID-19 pandemic. This surge of creativity was not borne out of idleness but a consequence of the temporary closure of her proud establishment, the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts in Ahmedabad.

The Birth of ‘Free Fall: My Experiment with Life’

Sarabhai’s literary endeavor, a book titled ‘Free Fall: My Experiment with Life,’ was conceived during the pandemic. She divulged that publishers had been nudging her to write an autobiography for quite some time. The unique circumstances of the pandemic presented a fitting backdrop to embark on this introspective journey. Her experiences and thoughts, etched in the pages of her book, were shared with an eager audience at the Kerala Literature Festival.

Embracing the Craft of Writing

More than the necessity of chronicling her life, Sarabhai found herself relishing the writing process. The act of weaving her myriad experiences and musings into a cohesive narrative proved to be a thrilling experiment. She revealed her considerations to venture further into the literary world, with fiction as her potential next frontier.

Her New Role as Chancellor at Kerala Kalamandalam

Despite her literary pursuits, Sarabhai has not sidelined her commitment to the performing arts. She has assumed the role of Chancellor at Kerala Kalamandalam, an appointment conferred by the Kerala government. The position has not been without controversy, particularly concerning her remuneration. However, Sarabhai remains unfazed, drawing strength from her past experiences with criticism and controversy.

Mallika’s Vision for Kalamandalam

Sarabhai expressed contentment with the warm reception from Kalamandalam’s students and faculty. This acceptance fuels her determination to elevate the institution to meet international standards, a challenge she eagerly embraces. Sarabhai’s mother, Mrinalini Sarabhai, had historical ties to Kalamandalam, which Mallika has cherished since 1979 when she initiated her dance career. This bond deepens her commitment to propelling the institution forward, aiming to mark a new chapter in its illustrious history.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
35 seconds ago
Ayesha Omar's Improv, Hasan Raheem's Revelation, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Controversy, and More
The Pakistani entertainment industry is at a crossroads, with controversies, revelations, and new ventures taking center stage. The spotlight is currently focused on Ayesha Omar, actress in the popular sitcom ‘Bulbulay’, who recently revealed the lack of written contracts in the making of the show. Unscripted Performances and New Ventures The absence of formal agreements
Ayesha Omar's Improv, Hasan Raheem's Revelation, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Controversy, and More
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
4 mins ago
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
5 mins ago
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
3 mins ago
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
9th Hyderabad Literature Festival: A Celebration of Sindhi Culture and Tradition
3 mins ago
9th Hyderabad Literature Festival: A Celebration of Sindhi Culture and Tradition
Hyeri and Miyeon Discuss Handling Hate Comments: A Look into the Lives of K-pop Idols
4 mins ago
Hyeri and Miyeon Discuss Handling Hate Comments: A Look into the Lives of K-pop Idols
Latest Headlines
World News
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
7 seconds
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
13 seconds
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
14 seconds
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
27 seconds
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
35 seconds
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
38 seconds
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
3 mins
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
3 mins
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
4 mins
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app