Arts & Entertainment

Malaysian Rock Band Search: A Nostalgic Return to Singapore

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Malaysian Rock Band Search: A Nostalgic Return to Singapore

In a moment of nostalgic revival, the Malaysian rock band Search, fronted by the emblematic Malay rock singer Amy, is gearing up to take the stage at The Star Theatre in Singapore on January 19. This performance marks a return to a city that has played a significant role in the band’s journey—both professionally and personally.

A Homecoming for Search

The bond between Search and Singapore runs deep. Many of the band’s renowned tracks were birthed at Lion Studios in Queenstown, Singapore, painting the city as a canvas for their musical artistry. For Amy, the city holds a stronger resonance—it was a backdrop for his formative years, making this comeback a homecoming of sorts. The last time the band serenaded Singapore’s audience was almost a decade ago, in 2013.

Search: A Pillar of the Malay Rock Scene

The inception of Search dates back to the late 1970s. Among the founding members, guitarist Hillary Ang is the sole torchbearer of the original lineup. The band was instrumental in shaping the Malay rock scene of the 1980s, with their first three albums recorded in the heart of Singapore at Lion Studios. Their fame skyrocketed with the hit ‘Isabella’ from the album ‘Fenomena’, which led to concerts across Southeast Asia, cementing their place in the annals of music history.

An Indelible Legacy

Despite shifts in the music industry and several changes in the band’s lineup, the essence of Search remains untouched. They continue to enthrall fans with their music, their latest offering being the album ‘Katharsis’ in 2017. A different version of Search surfaced in 2021, featuring other long-time band members. This upcoming concert in Singapore is viewed as a reaffirmation of Search’s timeless music and its unwavering impact on fans over the past four decades.

Arts & Entertainment Music Singapore
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

