en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Malaika Arora’s Comments Spark Marriage Speculation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:36 am EST
Malaika Arora’s Comments Spark Marriage Speculation

Speculation about Malaika Arora’s possible future marriage plans was sparked during a promotional video for the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’. A light-hearted conversation with fellow judge Farah Khan gave rise to these conjectures. Khan humorously questioned whether Malaika would transition from being a single parent-cum-actress to a double parent-cum-actress in 2024, subtly hinting at the possibility of marriage.

Humorous Response Fueling Speculation

Malaika responded to the question with equal jest, stating she would consider marriage if someone proposed. The show’s host Gauahar Khan and another judge, Arshad Warsi, joined the spirited banter, adding to the atmosphere of joviality and camaraderie.

Malaika’s Relationship History

Malaika Arora, famed for her previous marriage to Arbaaz Khan from which she divorced in 2017, has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor since 2018. This relationship has remained a point of interest for the public, and Arora’s comments have only intensified the intrigue.

Malaika’s Professional Life

Arora’s career as a former model, VJ, and judge on various dance and talent shows was also mentioned. Her entrepreneurial ventures include a yoga studio, an apparel brand, and a food-delivery platform. These achievements serve to highlight the multifaceted nature of Malaika Arora, who balances her personal life with a thriving career.

Despite the ongoing rumors and media buzz, Malaika and Arjun have maintained silence on their relationship status. The recently intensified spotlight has left fans hoping for a 2024 wedding between the two celebrities. However, as of now, the couple has yet to make any official announcement regarding their relationship status or future plans.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BlackPink's Lisa Ignites Fashion Frenzy with Adidas Bermuda Sneakers

By BNN Correspondents

Bobby Deol's Airport Look: A Blend of Comfort and High Fashion

By BNN Correspondents

A Recap of 2023's Most Amusing Moments: Royals, Celebrities, and Political Figures

By BNN Correspondents

Hollywood Special Effects Firm to Pay £112,007 in Landmark Discrimination Case

By BNN Correspondents

Shah Rukh Khan Not Confirmed for Dhoom 4, Says Report ...
@Bollywood · 9 mins
Shah Rukh Khan Not Confirmed for Dhoom 4, Says Report ...
heart comment 0
Celebrity Sightings Light Up the Holiday Season: A Weekly Round-Up

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrity Sightings Light Up the Holiday Season: A Weekly Round-Up
Silent Night: The Serendipitous Journey of a Global Christmas Carol

By BNN Correspondents

Silent Night: The Serendipitous Journey of a Global Christmas Carol
Helen Flanagan Dismisses Rumors of Christmas with David Haye, Reunites with Children in Bali

By BNN Correspondents

Helen Flanagan Dismisses Rumors of Christmas with David Haye, Reunites with Children in Bali
Vatican Announces Prestigious Art Competition for Global Catholic Artists

By Quadri Adejumo

Vatican Announces Prestigious Art Competition for Global Catholic Artists
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak's Approval Rating Hits Record Low Within His Own Party
2 mins
Rishi Sunak's Approval Rating Hits Record Low Within His Own Party
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
4 mins
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
4 mins
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
5 mins
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
6 mins
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
7 mins
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
7 mins
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
8 mins
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
9 mins
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
17 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app