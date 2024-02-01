Maisie Williams Reinvents Workwear with Edgy Style at BAFTA Party

Maisie Williams, known for her role as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, demonstrated her fashion prowess at the BAFTA Rising Star party in London. Known for her sartorial choices, Williams has previously dazzled in outfits from Maison Margiela and Simone Rocha. At the BAFTA event, she donned a unique workwear ensemble that blended edgy and work-appropriate styles.

Williams' Contemporary Take on Workwear

The actress arrived in a black mesh top by Nensi Dojaka, featuring a halter neckline, intricate wrapping, and strategic cutouts. Her attire was paired with low-slung gray trousers with a raw hem. She accessorized the outfit with black heels, silver hoop earrings, and a white graphic shoulder bag. Her pixie cut was slicked back and secured with clips, adding to the modern look.

Williams' outfit reflects her unique approach to workwear. She combines elements that are traditionally seen as sexy, like the sheer Nensi Dojaka top, with more conventional office attire, like the loose-fitting trousers. This blending of styles offers a contemporary take on post-Covid work life and appeals to the Gen Z demographic.

A Fashion Icon On and Off-Screen

Williams, who stars in 'The New Look', a film about the early days of Christian Dior, continues to make a fashion statement not only with her on-screen characters but also with her red carpet appearances. Her BAFTA outfit is another example of her edgy fashion sense, where she brings a goth glam take to sheer fabric and cut-outs, showcasing her signature counterculture edge to fashion's obsession with these styles.

As she continues to redefine what it means to be a fashion icon, Williams' influence on the fashion industry only looks set to grow. From the streets of London to the red carpet, her fashion choices continue to captivate audiences worldwide.