Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival: A Celebration of Love's Many Facets

The 15th edition of the Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival, a cultural kaleidoscope, has commenced at Safed Baradari, with a focus on the theme of love and its myriad dimensions. The festival, through the mediums of storytelling, interviews, and cinema, delves into the concept of love, exploring its multifaceted nature.

Love Chronicles on Celluloid

More than 90 couples from Lucknow were interviewed, with their love stories being elegantly woven into five films. The themes explored included the quintessence of love, love in the name of, love and marriage, love and peace, along with an intriguing amalgamation of love and work. These themes serve as a testament to the festival's commitment to shedding light on the diverse manifestations of love.

'Ashiqana Adde': A Nostalgic Ode to Love

The festival also features 'Ashiqana adde' or romantic spots in the city, subtly reflecting on love's journey through ages, from demure and understated romances to modern practices of algorithm-driven dating. These romantic locales serve as silent witnesses to the ever-evolving narrative of love in the city.

Unveiling the Many Faces of Love

The event accentuates different forms of love, including self-love, platonic love, queer love, and addresses the social issues surrounding love. It embraces both the joyous and melancholic aspects of love. The stories shared aim to understand what love is and what it is not, suggesting that love is a binding force that transcends doctrine or theory, and can bring both pain and healing.

The festival recognizes the challenges faced by love, particularly in the context of same-gender relationships, and positions love as a force that ultimately prevails. Aligning with India's heritage of figures like Buddha and Gandhi, the festival resonates with their teachings of love and compassion. The Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival, thus, stands as a beacon, illuminating the multifaceted nature of love and its transformative power.