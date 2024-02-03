Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival: A Celebration of Love's Many Facets

The 15th edition of the Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival, a celebration of culture and heritage, has commenced at the Safed Baradari in Lucknow. This five-day spectacle, themed around the multifaceted aspects of love, delves into the evolution and expression of this universal emotion over time.

Illuminating the Many Facets of Love

The festival features five films based on interviews with over 90 couples from the city. These films, titled 'Ishq kya hai?', 'Ishq ke naam pe', 'Ishq aur shaadi', 'Love and peace', and 'Kuchh ishq kiya, kuchh kaam kiya', provide a kaleidoscopic view of love. They showcase different dimensions of love, including self-love, platonic love, queer love, highlighting the myriad ways in which love manifests and the social issues that surround it.

'Ashiqana adde': A Pictorial Tribute to Love

Adding to the visual appeal, the festival also exhibits pictures of 'Ashiqana adde', significant places in Lucknow where love has blossomed over the years. These sites, steeped in history, become a testament to the timeless nature of love, serving as a poetic backdrop to the stories of romance and longing that unfolded here.

Unraveling the Complexity of Love

Madhavi Kuckreja, the festival's founder, and coordinator Alisha Asif emphasize the complexity of love, its ability to bind people together, and the joy and pain inherent in it. The festival provides a platform for narratives that trace love's journey from traditional, shy relationships to the modern, algorithm-driven dating practices of today. Personal anecdotes, such as that of Jawwaar Saab and Farzana, the poignant tale of Aamir and his former lover Ranjana, bring to light love's transformative power, its challenges, especially for same-gender relationships, and the healing it can bring even after separation.