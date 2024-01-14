Mahershala Ali Advocates for Gaza Ceasefire and Supports Palestinian Poet

In a demonstration of art’s power to cross boundaries and bring people together, two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali has been leveraging his platform to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza and support humanitarian causes. With an audience of millions, Ali is no stranger to using his influence for change, having previously signed the Artists 4 Ceasefire letter and made direct appeals on his Instagram to end violence in the region.

Support for Mohammed al-Qudwa

In his latest effort, Ali is raising funds for Mohammed al-Qudwa, a young Palestinian poet seeking to relocate his family from Gaza. Ali recorded a video reciting al-Qudwa’s poem ‘Looking for Haifa’ and promoted al-Qudwa’s GoFundMe campaign through the Palestinian Festival of Literature’s platform. The campaign is close to reaching its financial goal, requiring less than $2,000 more.

Mahershala Ali, along with other Hollywood actors and artists, wrote to US President Joe Biden, urging for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. The letter also emphasized the need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, a cause Ali has actively supported.