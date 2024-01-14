en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mahershala Ali Advocates for Gaza Ceasefire and Supports Palestinian Poet

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:06 am EST
Mahershala Ali Advocates for Gaza Ceasefire and Supports Palestinian Poet

In a demonstration of art’s power to cross boundaries and bring people together, two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali has been leveraging his platform to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza and support humanitarian causes. With an audience of millions, Ali is no stranger to using his influence for change, having previously signed the Artists 4 Ceasefire letter and made direct appeals on his Instagram to end violence in the region.

Support for Mohammed al-Qudwa

In his latest effort, Ali is raising funds for Mohammed al-Qudwa, a young Palestinian poet seeking to relocate his family from Gaza. Ali recorded a video reciting al-Qudwa’s poem ‘Looking for Haifa’ and promoted al-Qudwa’s GoFundMe campaign through the Palestinian Festival of Literature’s platform. The campaign is close to reaching its financial goal, requiring less than $2,000 more.

Mahershala Ali, along with other Hollywood actors and artists, wrote to US President Joe Biden, urging for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. The letter also emphasized the need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, a cause Ali has actively supported.

0
Arts & Entertainment Human Rights Palestine
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

