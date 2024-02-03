Magritte's 'L'ami intime' to Go Under the Hammer at Christie's: A Celebratory Nod to a Century of Surrealism

René Magritte's masterpiece, 'L'ami intime' (The Intimate Friend), is set to make a grand appearance at Christie's auction in London on March 7. It's a prominent event, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Surrealist movement, and the painting is anticipated to fetch up to 50 million pounds.

Magritte's Masterpiece 'L'ami intime'

This surrealist painting, last exhibited publicly in 1998, is a quintessential representation of Magritte's work. It features his signature motifs like the bowler-hatted man and sky-bound clouds, along with a floating baguette and wine glass. The artwork originates from the collection of the late Gilbert Kaplan and his wife, Lena Kaplan, and has remained in private hands since its last sale in 1980.

100 Years of Surrealism

The auction comes at a significant time, marking the centenary of Andre Breton's 'Surrealist Manifesto', a revolutionary document that defined the Surrealist movement. This movement, known for its exploration of the subconscious and psychoanalysis, often steered clear of specific cultural or religious references, a characteristic clearly visible in Magritte's body of work.

Rising Demand for Magritte's Art

René Magritte's art has been witnessing a surge in demand and value. In 2022, his painting 'L'empire des lumières' (The Empire of Light) reached a record 59.4 million pounds at a Sotheby's auction. Given this trend, 'L'ami intime' is expected to draw significant attention and bids at the upcoming auction. Before the auction, the painting will be exhibited in various cities including Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, and finally London.