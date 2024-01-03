en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Magnum PI’ Season 5 Finale: A Make-or-Break Moment for the Series

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
‘Magnum PI’ Season 5 Finale: A Make-or-Break Moment for the Series

In the pulsating world of television, ‘Magnum PI’ is set to captivate the audience once more with its season 5 finale—a two-hour event airing on NBC. Jay Hernandez, the star of the series, recently made an appearance on the talk show ‘The Talk’ to promote the grand finale, echoing the show’s ‘Ohana’ spirit and its positive resonance with the viewers.

Making of the Magnum

The fifth season, which premiered on NBC in February 2023, boasts a cast comprising of Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang. The season also witnessed Larry Manetti from the original Magnum, P.I., making a guest appearance. Along with a traditional Hawaiian blessing, the filming of the season commenced in September 2022, after NBC picked up the show post its initial cancellation by CBS. The final season, comprised of twenty episodes, is all set to wrap up on January 3, 2024.

The Finale Night

The two-hour finale, scheduled for January 3, 2024, promises to leave no loose ends untied. Eric Guggenheim, the showrunner, hinted at the potential return of the characters in the future. The penultimate hour of the finale will feature a story about a veterans crisis help-line, while the series finale will see Magnum and Higgins face a new foe, who is depicted as cunning and ruthless. The two episodes are intricately connected in an unprecedented way.

The Future of Magnum PI

With no major spoilers revealed or news of a season 6, the star-studded cast is anticipated to deliver unforgettable moments in the final episodes. The future of ‘Magnum PI’ largely rests on the ratings of the finale, thereby making it crucial for fans to watch the finale live and spread the word to boost viewership. With a recent billboard campaign advocating for a sixth season, the finale holds more significance in deciding the continuity of the show.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cara Delevingne: The Fashion Icon Turned Entertainment Powerhouse

By BNN Correspondents

General Hospital: A Carousel of Cast Changes Causes Fan Discontent

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel's 'What If...?' Season 3 Teaser: Bucky, Red Guardian and a High-Octane Chase

By BNN Correspondents

The Kills: A Rock Duo's Evolution and Return with 'God Games'

By BNN Correspondents

Twisted Metal Renewed for a Second Season: Peacock's Successful Video ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Twisted Metal Renewed for a Second Season: Peacock's Successful Video ...
heart comment 0
Andrea Brillantes Reflects on Her Life and Career in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Andrea Brillantes Reflects on Her Life and Career in 2023
Marsha Warfield Reflects on ‘Night Court’, Coming Out and Entertainment Industry Evolution

By BNN Correspondents

Marsha Warfield Reflects on 'Night Court', Coming Out and Entertainment Industry Evolution
Jayden Rey to Exit ‘The Conners’: A Glimpse into the Future of the Sitcom

By BNN Correspondents

Jayden Rey to Exit 'The Conners': A Glimpse into the Future of the Sitcom
Jeremy Lyon’s King Dream: A Decade-Long Musical Journey in ‘Glory Daze’

By BNN Correspondents

Jeremy Lyon's King Dream: A Decade-Long Musical Journey in 'Glory Daze'
Latest Headlines
World News
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
11 seconds
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley
13 seconds
Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley
University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson
14 seconds
University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson
Shandong Heroes and Shanghai Sharks Triumph in Recent CBA Matches
14 seconds
Shandong Heroes and Shanghai Sharks Triumph in Recent CBA Matches
Spokane's Political Landscape Transforms as Lisa Brown Prepares to Take Mayoral Office
16 seconds
Spokane's Political Landscape Transforms as Lisa Brown Prepares to Take Mayoral Office
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Ayahuasca Experience
16 seconds
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Ayahuasca Experience
New Year's Polar Plunge Raises Funds for Mill City Park
17 seconds
New Year's Polar Plunge Raises Funds for Mill City Park
WorkSafeBC Penalizes Industrial Camp Operator $206K for Pandemic Safety Failures
20 seconds
WorkSafeBC Penalizes Industrial Camp Operator $206K for Pandemic Safety Failures
Dr. Thomas Lo: A Tale of Dual Passions for Medicine and Culinary Arts
22 seconds
Dr. Thomas Lo: A Tale of Dual Passions for Medicine and Culinary Arts
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
32 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app