‘Magnum PI’ Season 5 Finale: A Make-or-Break Moment for the Series

In the pulsating world of television, ‘Magnum PI’ is set to captivate the audience once more with its season 5 finale—a two-hour event airing on NBC. Jay Hernandez, the star of the series, recently made an appearance on the talk show ‘The Talk’ to promote the grand finale, echoing the show’s ‘Ohana’ spirit and its positive resonance with the viewers.

Making of the Magnum

The fifth season, which premiered on NBC in February 2023, boasts a cast comprising of Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang. The season also witnessed Larry Manetti from the original Magnum, P.I., making a guest appearance. Along with a traditional Hawaiian blessing, the filming of the season commenced in September 2022, after NBC picked up the show post its initial cancellation by CBS. The final season, comprised of twenty episodes, is all set to wrap up on January 3, 2024.

The Finale Night

The two-hour finale, scheduled for January 3, 2024, promises to leave no loose ends untied. Eric Guggenheim, the showrunner, hinted at the potential return of the characters in the future. The penultimate hour of the finale will feature a story about a veterans crisis help-line, while the series finale will see Magnum and Higgins face a new foe, who is depicted as cunning and ruthless. The two episodes are intricately connected in an unprecedented way.

The Future of Magnum PI

With no major spoilers revealed or news of a season 6, the star-studded cast is anticipated to deliver unforgettable moments in the final episodes. The future of ‘Magnum PI’ largely rests on the ratings of the finale, thereby making it crucial for fans to watch the finale live and spread the word to boost viewership. With a recent billboard campaign advocating for a sixth season, the finale holds more significance in deciding the continuity of the show.