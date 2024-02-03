Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters to Showcase New Floats in Upcoming Metairie Parade

The vibrant color and sparkle of the Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters are set to grace the streets of Metairie once again. With a unique blend of whimsy, community spirit, and a touch of the divine, the Krewe has expanded its spectacle this year, ready to dazzle spectators with an array of new throws and floats.

From Humble Beginnings to Community Favorite

Established in 2020, the Krewe has rapidly grown from a modest 400 members to an impressive 815. Its initial number of floats has swelled to 34, turning the Krewe into a beloved fixture in Jefferson Parish. Drawing its inspiration from the fantastical theme of 'Alice in Wonderland', the parade is a bewitching carousel of magic, whimsy, and joy.

A Touch of the Divine

The parade's signature Jesus float leads the procession, its purpose much more profound than aesthetic allure. With a mission to spread kindness, joy, and love, the Jesus float is a testament to the Krewe's dedication to enriching their community. Last year, the parade witnessed the distribution of approximately 8,000 Bibles, a testament to the Krewe's commitment to spreading a message of faith and love.

Celebration of Local Celebrities and Talents

Adding to the parade's festive spirit, bands and local celebrities from television channels join the procession, a nod to the community figures familiar to the public. Their presence turns the parade into a celebration of local talent and achievement, further cementing the Krewe’s standing in the community.

Introducing New Floats and Sights

Always seeking to elevate their spectacle, the Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters has introduced 10 new floats this year, created in collaboration with Kern Studios. The parade, scheduled to roll on a Sunday at 3pm following the Atlas parade, promises an even more enchanting and magical experience for spectators.

Co-captain Joey Lacoste underlines the Krewe's mission, "Our aim is to bring joy to the community." As the Krewe readies to embark on another parade, it's clear their mission is being fulfilled, one float at a time.