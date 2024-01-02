Magic Kingdom Unveils Three New Limited-Edition Pins: A Collector’s Delight

In a world where tangible tokens of fandom are cherished, Disney’s Magic Kingdom’s Frontier Trading Post has launched three new limited-edition pins, sparking excitement among collectors and Disney aficionados alike. Each pin is a meticulously crafted piece of art, capturing the essence of beloved characters and commemorating significant events.

Figment Munchlings Pin

The first pin features Figment, a character adored from EPCOT. The design intriguingly teases an unreleased Munchlings plush. It showcases Figment with a unique square face, golden-brown substance smeared on his hands and belly, all positioned above an orange and white-striped tray. The design is speculated to be inspired by a food item, akin to previous Figment Munchlings such as a Gingerbread Cookie and a Fruity Fig Bar. This pin, being a limited edition, is available only in 5,000 pieces.

Hat Day Pin

The second pin, released to honor Hat Day on January 15, 2024, is a captivating spectacle in itself. It highlights various Disney hats in a three-dimensional design, set off with sparkling red letters. This pin is limited to an edition size of 2,000, further amplifying its exclusivity.

Valentine’s Day Pin

The third pin is an ode to love, dedicated to Valentine’s Day. It features Robin Hood and Maid Marian encased in a heart-shaped frame made of sticks, with a charm attached that reads ‘Valentine’s Day 2024’. This pin marks the first wave of Valentine’s Day 2024 merchandise at Walt Disney World, accompanying other releases like the Stitch plush.

These new pins are not just mere merchandise but a way of celebrating fanhood. Whether it’s the whimsical Figment, the festive Hat Day, or the romantic Valentine’s Day pin, each piece tells a story, capturing the magic of the Disney universe in miniature form.