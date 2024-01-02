en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Magic Kingdom Unveils Three New Limited-Edition Pins: A Collector’s Delight

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Magic Kingdom Unveils Three New Limited-Edition Pins: A Collector’s Delight

In a world where tangible tokens of fandom are cherished, Disney’s Magic Kingdom’s Frontier Trading Post has launched three new limited-edition pins, sparking excitement among collectors and Disney aficionados alike. Each pin is a meticulously crafted piece of art, capturing the essence of beloved characters and commemorating significant events.

Figment Munchlings Pin

The first pin features Figment, a character adored from EPCOT. The design intriguingly teases an unreleased Munchlings plush. It showcases Figment with a unique square face, golden-brown substance smeared on his hands and belly, all positioned above an orange and white-striped tray. The design is speculated to be inspired by a food item, akin to previous Figment Munchlings such as a Gingerbread Cookie and a Fruity Fig Bar. This pin, being a limited edition, is available only in 5,000 pieces.

Hat Day Pin

The second pin, released to honor Hat Day on January 15, 2024, is a captivating spectacle in itself. It highlights various Disney hats in a three-dimensional design, set off with sparkling red letters. This pin is limited to an edition size of 2,000, further amplifying its exclusivity.

Valentine’s Day Pin

The third pin is an ode to love, dedicated to Valentine’s Day. It features Robin Hood and Maid Marian encased in a heart-shaped frame made of sticks, with a charm attached that reads ‘Valentine’s Day 2024’. This pin marks the first wave of Valentine’s Day 2024 merchandise at Walt Disney World, accompanying other releases like the Stitch plush.

These new pins are not just mere merchandise but a way of celebrating fanhood. Whether it’s the whimsical Figment, the festive Hat Day, or the romantic Valentine’s Day pin, each piece tells a story, capturing the magic of the Disney universe in miniature form.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Abby Stone Ventures into Singlehood in Night Court Season 2

By BNN Correspondents

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys Ends With a Twist in Season 6

By BNN Correspondents

Sally Carman's 'Horrendous' Experience Working with Husband on 'Coronation Street'; Lisa George Hints at Exit

By BNN Correspondents

The Ballet Flat Pirouettes Back into Fashion: A Footwear Revival

By BNN Correspondents

Vietnam War Veteran Recalls the Power of Music Amidst Battle ...
@Music · 5 mins
Vietnam War Veteran Recalls the Power of Music Amidst Battle ...
heart comment 0
Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent

By Ebenezer Mensah

Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent
League of Legends: ‘Primal Ambush’ Skinline Leaked, Set for Release in Patch 14.2

By Salman Khan

League of Legends: 'Primal Ambush' Skinline Leaked, Set for Release in Patch 14.2
Made By Legacy Flea Market: A Vibrant Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity

By BNN Correspondents

Made By Legacy Flea Market: A Vibrant Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity
Disney’s ‘Steamboat Willie’ Enters Public Domain, Inspiring New Creations

By BNN Correspondents

Disney's 'Steamboat Willie' Enters Public Domain, Inspiring New Creations
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
37 seconds
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
41 seconds
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
51 seconds
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
52 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
1 min
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
1 min
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
1 min
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
1 min
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
1 min
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
16 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app