en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Maggie Q Discovers Surprising Life Hacks and Shares Personal Anecdotes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Maggie Q Discovers Surprising Life Hacks and Shares Personal Anecdotes

From silver screens to trash bag lining techniques and can opener use, actress Maggie Q, known for her captivating role in the ‘Divergent’ series, recently shared her astonishment at discovering two life hacks that have significantly simplified everyday tasks. This revelation came during a conversation with her sister-in-law who introduced her to an alternative method of lining a trash can. The technique involves turning the bag inside out which is contrary to the common practice. This ingenious yet simple trick left the actress genuinely surprised and intrigued.

The Trash Bag Trick and Can Opener Hack

The new trash bag technique was not the only life-altering hack Maggie Q learned. She also discovered a different way to use a can opener. Instead of placing the can opener parallel to the can, as is usually done, she found it surprisingly effective to position the device perpendicular to the can. The ease and efficiency of this method left her in awe, revolutionizing her kitchen routine.

Personal Anecdotes and Upcoming Projects

Apart from discussing life hacks, Maggie Q also shed light on various personal anecdotes. She recounted her experience at a roller rink during a gay skate night, the humorous jealousy of her German shepherd, her struggle with staying up late for a party, and a whimsical dream involving the cast of ‘Friends’ helping her build a house. Such glimpses into her personal life added a lively and intimate touch to her conversation.

Maggie Q’s enlightening interview was part of the ‘One Last Thing’ segment with PEOPLE magazine. In the course of the conversation, she also took the opportunity to promote her latest project, ‘The Family Plan.’ The new series is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+ and promises to showcase the actress in a fresh light.

0
Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt Mock Golden Globes Gossip in Playful Snap
Underscoring the oft-unrealized impact of social media speculation, Hollywood’s leading ladies, Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt, turned recent Golden Globes gossip on its head with a playful photograph. At the American Film Institute Awards luncheon, the duo posed with their mouths covered, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the lip-reading frenzy that followed their previous appearance at
Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt Mock Golden Globes Gossip in Playful Snap
Agastya Nanda: From Anonymity to Stardom in Bollywood
42 mins ago
Agastya Nanda: From Anonymity to Stardom in Bollywood
TMZ's Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce
48 mins ago
TMZ's Riveting Week: From Golden Globes to Milli Vanilli Divorce
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
7 mins ago
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
Lala Kent Hints at Discord with Kristen Doute Amid 'Vanderpump Rules' Developments
8 mins ago
Lala Kent Hints at Discord with Kristen Doute Amid 'Vanderpump Rules' Developments
Reggaeton Stars Karol G and Feid Confirm Relationship, Celebrate Shared Cultural Roots
9 mins ago
Reggaeton Stars Karol G and Feid Confirm Relationship, Celebrate Shared Cultural Roots
Latest Headlines
World News
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
3 mins
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
5 mins
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
7 mins
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
7 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
7 mins
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
7 mins
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
9 mins
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
9 mins
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
40 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
47 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
49 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app