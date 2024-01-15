en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Maebelle Medina Reveals Reason Behind Name Change for ‘Karinyo Brutal’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Maebelle Medina Reveals Reason Behind Name Change for ‘Karinyo Brutal’

In a recent media event for the much-anticipated film Karinyo Brutal, Viva artist Maebelle Medina, formerly known by her popular alias ‘Manang Medina,’ shed light on the reason behind her name alteration for this specific project. The film’s acclaimed director, Jose Javier Reyes, expressed his preference to avoid using her common moniker ‘Manang,’ prompting the change of her screen name for this venture.

Working with Jose Javier Reyes

Expressing her experiences working with Reyes, Medina painted a picture of a calm, efficient director who ensured the filming process was streamlined and quick for all involved. The professional environment on the set of Karinyo Brutal, she said, was light and enjoyable, often leading the cast to be taken aback by how rapidly the day’s shoot concluded.

Stellar Cast and Release Details

Karinyo Brutal’s star-studded cast includes the likes of Apple Dy, Benz Sangalang, Armani Hector, Ghion Espinosa, and Aries Go, alongside Medina herself. The film, set to stream on Vivamax, is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, with the release date slated for January 12, 2024.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 seconds ago
Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak Calls Out Ghanaian Musicians for No-Show at Cook-a-thon
In an unexpected turn of events, celebrated Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, renowned for her culinary prowess, has taken a dig at some of Ghana’s top musicians for failing to support her recent cook-a-thon. The event aimed at setting a new Guinness World Record in Tamale, a region well-known for its vibrant music scene and significant
Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak Calls Out Ghanaian Musicians for No-Show at Cook-a-thon
Toshi and Bonk Cryptocurrencies Report Over 40% Growth in a Week
3 mins ago
Toshi and Bonk Cryptocurrencies Report Over 40% Growth in a Week
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
3 mins ago
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
Adam Hills Set to Debut at the Slapstick Festival with a Special Comedy Session
14 seconds ago
Adam Hills Set to Debut at the Slapstick Festival with a Special Comedy Session
Lucasfilm's Rumored 'What If...?'-Style Star Wars TV Series: A New Frontier?
19 seconds ago
Lucasfilm's Rumored 'What If...?'-Style Star Wars TV Series: A New Frontier?
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's Digital Adventure Guide to Go Live on January 18th
48 seconds ago
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's Digital Adventure Guide to Go Live on January 18th
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
15 seconds
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
16 seconds
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
17 seconds
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
17 seconds
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
24 seconds
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
24 seconds
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
24 seconds
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Global Surgical and Trauma Specialty Societies Release New Guidelines for Antibiotic Prophylaxis in Traumatic Injuries
40 seconds
Global Surgical and Trauma Specialty Societies Release New Guidelines for Antibiotic Prophylaxis in Traumatic Injuries
Autoimmune Diseases and Perinatal Depression Linked in Bidirectional Study
45 seconds
Autoimmune Diseases and Perinatal Depression Linked in Bidirectional Study
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
32 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app