Maebelle Medina Reveals Reason Behind Name Change for ‘Karinyo Brutal’

In a recent media event for the much-anticipated film Karinyo Brutal, Viva artist Maebelle Medina, formerly known by her popular alias ‘Manang Medina,’ shed light on the reason behind her name alteration for this specific project. The film’s acclaimed director, Jose Javier Reyes, expressed his preference to avoid using her common moniker ‘Manang,’ prompting the change of her screen name for this venture.

Working with Jose Javier Reyes

Expressing her experiences working with Reyes, Medina painted a picture of a calm, efficient director who ensured the filming process was streamlined and quick for all involved. The professional environment on the set of Karinyo Brutal, she said, was light and enjoyable, often leading the cast to be taken aback by how rapidly the day’s shoot concluded.

Stellar Cast and Release Details

Karinyo Brutal’s star-studded cast includes the likes of Apple Dy, Benz Sangalang, Armani Hector, Ghion Espinosa, and Aries Go, alongside Medina herself. The film, set to stream on Vivamax, is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, with the release date slated for January 12, 2024.