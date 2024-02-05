Mads Mikkelsen Shares Light-hearted Anecdote and Praises Harrison Ford on 'Indiana Jones' Set

In a recent interview, renowned actor Mads Mikkelsen shed light on his time spent on the set of the upcoming film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.' Mikkelsen, known for his versatile acting skills, plays a character with a Nazi past named Jrgen Voller. The Danish actor shared an unexpected yet humorous incident that took place on the set involving none other than Harrison Ford, the legendary actor who has been the face of Indiana Jones since its inception.

Mikkelsen's Anecdote About Ford

During the interview, Mikkelsen recounted a situation where Ford, in a light-hearted moment, jokingly called him a Nazi in front of a crowd. This incident, while causing a brief moment of embarrassment for Mikkelsen, was quickly clarified and laughed off. Mikkelsen's story serves as an amusing behind-the-scenes glimpse into the camaraderie and humor that exist even in the high-pressure environment of a film set.

Praise for Ford's Professionalism and Character

Mikkelsen didn't shy away from heaping praise on Ford. He described Ford as 'goofy all the time' and as a 'real gentleman'. According to Mikkelsen, Ford's demeanor made everyone on set feel comfortable and at ease. Despite his playful nature, Ford maintained a serious approach towards his work, a characteristic that Mikkelsen admired.

Mikkelsen's Career and Future Projects

Beyond his experience with 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' Mikkelsen also touched on his career trajectory and future projects. He expressed his fondness for roles that offer rich psychological complexity and hinted at a possible return of the 'Hannibal' series. Mikkelsen also shared his enjoyment of playing the villain in 'Doctor Strange' and voiced his interest in joining the 'Jurassic Park' franchise. His diverse acting portfolio and continued enthusiasm for complex roles highlight Mikkelsen's dedication to his craft and his desire to keep exploring new horizons in acting.