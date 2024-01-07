Madrid’s ‘Women Masters’: A Feminist Perspective on Art History

Madrid’s Feminist Art Exhibition: A Closer Look

In the heart of Madrid, Spain, the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza has crafted a landmark exhibition that throws open the doors on a feminist perspective of art history. The exhibition, titled ‘Women Masters’, features nearly 100 artworks by celebrated female artists spanning from the 16th to the 20th centuries. The roster of artists includes such luminaries as Artemisia Gentileschi, Angelica Kauffmann, Clara Peeters, Rosa Bonheur, Mary Cassatt, Berthe Morisot, and Sonia Delaunay.

Unveiling the ‘Alternative Gaze’

The exhibition challenges the traditional perceptions of domesticity and motherhood, offering an ‘alternative gaze’ that reframes these themes. A prime example of this shift in perspective is Mary Cassatt’s ‘Breakfast in Bed’. Often celebrated for her tender portrayals of motherhood, a closer examination of this painting reveals a nuanced narrative. Despite the physical closeness of the mother and child, there appears to be a mental and emotional distance between them, suggesting the mother’s personal thoughts and concerns beyond her maternal role.

Contradicting Expectations: Mary Cassatt’s Personal Life

Cassatt’s own life further contradicts conventional expectations. As depicted in the 1999 biopic ‘Mary Cassatt: An American Impressionist’, Cassatt chose to avoid marriage and family. This decision was in part a response to the sexism of the era, which often discouraged women from pursuing careers in art. This is exemplified by the dismissive remarks about women in art made by her friend and fellow artist, Edgar Degas.

Challenging Sexism in Art

The exhibition also sheds light on the sexism faced by women artists, a challenge that often came from unexpected quarters. Even other women, such as May Alcott, offered backhanded compliments about Cassatt’s paintings. Despite these obstacles, the ‘Women Masters’ exhibition provides a powerful platform to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women artists throughout history, illuminating their struggles and triumphs in a male-dominated art world.