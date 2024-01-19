Madonna Faces Criticism and Lawsuit Over Concert Tardiness Amid 'Celebration' Tour

In a recent episode of the talk show 'The View', co-host Sara Haines lambasted pop icon Madonna for her chronic tardiness, branding the behavior as 'disrespectful' and akin to 'flipping off' her fans. The comments came in the wake of news that two fans have filed a federal class action lawsuit against Madonna, alleging 'false advertising' due to her late arrival at a concert in Brooklyn as part of her 'Celebration' tour.

Pop Icon Faces Lawsuit Over Tardiness

The lawsuit, which also names Live Nation and Barclays Center as defendants, accuses Madonna of taking the stage two hours past the advertised start time at three concerts. This marks not the first instance of Madonna facing legal action for her habitual lateness; a similar lawsuit was filed in 2019. The plaintiffs, ardent Madonna fans from New York, cite breach of contract, false advertising, and unfair trade practices due to the delayed start time, causing inconvenience to concertgoers.

Criticism and Defense on 'The View'

On 'The View', Haines emphasized the importance of respecting the time of fans who shell out a significant amount to attend concerts. Co-host Joy Behar expressed her disapproval with a dose of humor, while Alyssa Farah Griffin echoed Haines' sentiment, labelling the tardiness 'disrespectful'. However, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro struck a different chord, defending Madonna. They suggested that her iconic status and history of being late are well-known to fans and form part of her appeal.

'Celebration' Tour Amid Controversy and Health Scare

Madonna's 'Celebration' tour, which is currently generating controversy over the late start times, began in London in October 2023, following a delay from July due to a 'serious bacterial infection' that necessitated her hospitalization. Despite the health scare, Madonna has expressed gratitude for her recovery. The tour has been marred by a series of late starts, with a recent concert in Boston witnessing Madonna taking the stage nearly two hours late. Amid the ongoing controversy, Madonna has not responded to the lawsuit. Page Six, which reported the story, stated that a source cited technical issues as the reason for the delay, and was unable to obtain a comment from Madonna's representative.