Arts & Entertainment

Madonna and Long-Time Pianist Ric’key Pageot to Perform at Montreal’s Bell Center

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Madonna and Long-Time Pianist Ric’key Pageot to Perform at Montreal’s Bell Center

Pop music icon Madonna is set to grace the stage at Montreal’s Bell Center, accompanied by Ric’key Pageot, her long-time pianist and Montreal native. Pageot is embarking on his fifth world tour with Madonna, marking their 16-year collaboration. Madonna’s visits to Montreal hold a special place in her heart owing to her Quebecois roots, inherited from her mother.

A Special Bond

Pageot’s relationship with Madonna transcends their professional collaboration. He has been a mentor to Madonna’s daughter, Mercy James, teaching her piano for a decade. The bond between Pageot and Madonna deepened during the pandemic as he provided piano lessons to her daughters at her Los Angeles residence. This close-knit relationship will be showcased during the Montreal concerts as Mercy James steps into the spotlight to perform a classical piano piece.

Madonna’s Health and Upcoming Performances

Despite a recent illness in June 2023, Madonna is committed to delivering electrifying performances. She is focused on resting between tours to ensure her health doesn’t hinder her shows. Madonna’s fans eagerly await her performances at Montreal’s Bell Center, especially given her personal connection to the city.

Ric’key Pageot: Beyond Madonna

Besides his association with Madonna, Pageot has a rich and diverse career. His resume boasts collaborations with other renowned artists, reflecting his exceptional talent, persistence, and the strength of his relationships within the industry. Apart from his musical pursuits, Pageot is also a player for the Haitian ball hockey team and is fond of performing traditional music. He is scheduled for a solo performance at Pianos Polduc, making the most of his time in his hometown.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

