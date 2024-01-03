Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament

On an auspicious day at the 99th Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a harmonious chorus of 1,282 tabla players echoed through the air, setting a new Guinness World Record. The event, known as Tal Darbar, had participants from over 50 cities, collectively playing the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’ for 12 uninterrupted minutes.

Records Tumble at Tal Darbar

Among the melodious ensemble were 123 artists from the Government Madhav Music College, Ujjain. Their dexterous fingers danced across the tabla, their rhythmic beats contributing to this historic moment. The magnitude of this event, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, was not only about breaking records but also about uniting people through the universal language of music.

Political Acknowledgement

Notable figures such as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the event. In honor of the occasion, Yadav declared December 25 to henceforth be celebrated as Tabla Day. This recognition speaks volumes about the cultural significance of this achievement and the government’s commitment to promoting and preserving India’s rich musical heritage.

The Winning Streak Continues

The celebratory mood extended beyond Gwalior when, in a separate event, the Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College, Ujjain emerged victorious in the district-level college cricket tournament, overcoming Vikram University. The cricket tournament saw participation from over 200 students across 15 colleges, culminating in a thrilling finale, with the Ujjain team winning by an innings and 30 runs.

The conclusion ceremony featured Dr. Pavendra Nath Tiwari as the chief guest, with the selected players from this tournament now moving on to compete at the division level. The victories, both in music and sports, reflect a harmonious blend of art and athleticism, highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s multifaceted talents.