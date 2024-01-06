en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Madhuri Pawar Steps into her Dream Home, Celebrates with Traditional Puja

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Madhuri Pawar Steps into her Dream Home, Celebrates with Traditional Puja

Madhuri Pawar, a celebrated name in the Marathi entertainment industry, recently stepped into her dream home. A traditional Grihapravesh puja was held to mark this significant milestone, with her family by her side. The actress-dancer shared an emotional video of the event on her Instagram, offering followers a peek into her new residence and the rituals performed during the puja.

Netizens Extend Best Wishes

As soon as the video was posted, her followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and prayers for her new journey. The warm wishes from netizens are a testament to the love and admiration that she has garnered through her work.

A Star in the Making

Madhuri Pawar’s fame isn’t overnight. Known for her exceptional dancing skills, particularly in the Lavani style, she first gained attention through the dance reality show ‘Apsara Aali’. Following this, her acting career took off with performances in popular Marathi shows such as ‘Fanjar’, ‘Ek Number’, and ‘Devmanus’. Her significant role in the series ‘RaanBazaar’, alongside a notable cast, further cemented her place in the industry.

From Humble Beginnings

Born on March 21, 1993, in an economically challenged family in Satara, Maharashtra, Madhuri completed her education in Nandurbar. She then pursued a diploma and shifted her focus onto a career in dance. Her journey from a humble background to becoming a celebrated artist in the entertainment industry serves as an inspiration to many. The purchase of her dream home marks yet another significant achievement in her life and career.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Unraveling the 'Sushi' Story: Pune Hosts 'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024'
Immersed in the cultural heartbeat of Pune, the ‘I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024’ has unfurled its narrative at the MIT WPU Campus in Kothrud. This unique educational endeavor, a joint effort between the Japan Foundation, the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, and the Indo-Japan Business Council, seeks not merely to educate, but to inspire.
Unraveling the 'Sushi' Story: Pune Hosts 'I Love Sushi Exhibition 2024'
Glen Powell's Humorous Take on Being Mistaken for Justin Hartley at Golden Globes
10 mins ago
Glen Powell's Humorous Take on Being Mistaken for Justin Hartley at Golden Globes
Hombale Films Celebrates 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' Success with Modest Party
10 mins ago
Hombale Films Celebrates 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' Success with Modest Party
Kanye West's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Bianca: A Testament to Their Love
2 mins ago
Kanye West's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Bianca: A Testament to Their Love
'Beef' Makes History with Golden Globe Win, Breaks New Ground for Asian American Representation
5 mins ago
'Beef' Makes History with Golden Globe Win, Breaks New Ground for Asian American Representation
Akuyaku Reijou Level 99: Yumiella Dolkness' Quest for Peace in a Game World
7 mins ago
Akuyaku Reijou Level 99: Yumiella Dolkness' Quest for Peace in a Game World
Latest Headlines
World News
Emmanuel Latte Lath: Making His Mark in English Football with Middlesbrough
11 seconds
Emmanuel Latte Lath: Making His Mark in English Football with Middlesbrough
New Jersey Advances Community Crisis Response Teams Amid Police Reform Criticisms
13 seconds
New Jersey Advances Community Crisis Response Teams Amid Police Reform Criticisms
NFL Unveils New Rules for Head Coach Interviews in Offseason
2 mins
NFL Unveils New Rules for Head Coach Interviews in Offseason
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
3 mins
Philippines Faces Demographic Shift Towards Aging Population by 2030
Anthony Joshua Snubs Trilogy with Andy Ruiz; Sets Sights on Francis Ngannou
4 mins
Anthony Joshua Snubs Trilogy with Andy Ruiz; Sets Sights on Francis Ngannou
K-Mart Smart Hula Ring Hoops: The Latest Fitness Trend Among Amazon Shoppers
5 mins
K-Mart Smart Hula Ring Hoops: The Latest Fitness Trend Among Amazon Shoppers
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
5 mins
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
Jaylen Mosley: A Rising Star in College Football Recruitment
6 mins
Jaylen Mosley: A Rising Star in College Football Recruitment
Pam Oliver: A Beacon of Resilience in Pro Football
6 mins
Pam Oliver: A Beacon of Resilience in Pro Football
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
19 mins
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
3 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
3 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
5 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
6 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
7 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
7 hours
Guyana Government to Collaborate with Berbice Bridge Investors to Lower Crossing Costs
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
7 hours
Construction Delays: Air Liquide's New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council's Approval
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
9 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app