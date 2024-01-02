Madhuri Dixit Seeks Divine Intervention for ‘Panchak’

Bollywood’s evergreen star, Madhuri Dixit, was spotted recently at the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, accompanied by her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, and their sons, Arin and Ryan. The divine visit was to seek blessings for her forthcoming Marathi film, ‘Panchak’, slated to hit the screens on January 5.

Star-Studded ‘Panchak’

Helmed by Jayant Jathar, ‘Panchak’ boasts of a spectacular ensemble cast including Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, among others. The film underscores the journey of Kothare’s character, who endeavours to find harmony amid upheaval whilst challenging entrenched ideologies and ushering in novel viewpoints. The anticipation for the film is significantly amplified by Dixit’s involvement as a producer, promising a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Madhuri’s Golden Feather: IFFI Award

Adding another feather to her cap, Madhuri Dixit was conferred with a ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The veteran actress expressed her gratitude, stating that the honour was both a source of encouragement and motivation for her future endeavours in the film industry.

Madhuri’s Cinematic Journey

Madhuri’s last screen outing was in the family entertainer ‘Maja Ma’, premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film, set against the backdrop of a traditional Indian festival and wedding, was well-received by audiences. With ‘Panchak’, the actress continues to carve her niche in the Marathi cinema, demonstrating her versatility and commitment to deliver compelling stories.