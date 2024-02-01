Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty Unite as Judges for 'Dance Deewane'

In a fresh spin to the dance reality TV format, Bollywood icons Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty are uniting as judges for the popular show 'Dance Deewane'. The much-anticipated season is set to make its grand premiere on February 3, 2024, on the Colors channel. The show, known for its inclusivity by offering a platform to dancers across all age groups, is introducing Suniel Shetty in a new avatar, marking his debut as a dance show judge.

A Fresh Dance Duo

Madhuri Dixit, a veteran judge who has already won hearts in the previous season, expressed her exhilaration about collaborating with Suniel Shetty for the first time. Despite initial uncertainties, Shetty's swift adaptation and his charming demeanor on the show left Madhuri impressed. She strongly believes that his unique judging style will resonate with the audience and add a new dynamic to the show.

Suniel Shetty Steps into a New Role

While Suniel Shetty's prowess in action and his cinematic charisma are well-known, his foray into the dance reality show as a judge is a significant shift. The actor expressed gratitude for Madhuri's support as he navigates this novel role. He referred to her as the 'queen of expressions and dance,' acknowledging the warm reception and guidance from his co-judge and the team.

The Show's Ensemble

Apart from the fresh pair of judges, the show will be hosted by the effervescent Bharti Singh, adding a dash of humor to the electrifying performances. With a unique blend of talent, charisma, and passion, the upcoming season of 'Dance Deewane' promises to be a roller coaster of rhythm, emotions, and exceptional dance talent.