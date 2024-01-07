Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene: A Creative Powerhouse in Film Production

Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Nene, have opened up about the synergistic dynamics that drive their film production endeavors. With their roles clearly defined, Madhuri heads the creative aspects while Shriram takes charge of the financial and operational side, illustrating a division of labor likened to the functioning of the left and right brain.

Unveiling the Magic Behind ‘Panchak’

The couple’s latest Marathi production, ‘Panchak‘, shot in the scenic Konkan region of coastal Maharashtra, is a situational comedy that navigates the realm of superstition and fear. The narrative revolves around a family grappling with the astrological predicament of a ‘Panchak’, a belief associated with misfortune predicting the deaths of five family members within a year. The film humorously portrays the extreme measures people undertake to ward off such ill-fated predictions.

The Balance of Creativity and Commerce

Madhuri, as the creative head, is responsible for script selection, casting, and steering the overall creative direction. On the other hand, Shriram manages the financial aspects, workflow, and budgeting of their projects. Their collaborative partnership, characterized by mutual respect and understanding, plays a significant role in the successful execution of their films.

RnM Moving Pictures: A Creative Powerhouse

‘Panchak’ is the second film produced under their banner, RnM Moving Pictures, in collaboration with PVR. With their distinct roles and shared passion, Madhuri and Shriram are crafting a narrative legacy that transcends the conventional boundaries of cinema, offering a fresh perspective on storytelling with a local flavor.

