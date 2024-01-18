Madhu Mela Festival: A Grand Celebration of Michael Madhusudan Dutta's 200th Birth Anniversary

In a vibrant display of reverence and celebration, the Madhu Mela festival, dedicated to the 200th birth anniversary of distinguished Bengali poet Michael Madhusudan Dutta, springs to life in Keshabpur upazila of Jashore. The nine-day extravaganza, which commenced on the poet's birthplace, Sagardari, located on the tranquil banks of the Kapataksha River, is a testament to Dutta's enduring legacy. The festival, organized by the Jashore district administration, will sustain its lively momentum until January 27.

Extended Celebration and Inauguration

In a departure from tradition, this year's festival will span two additional days, extending from the customary seven to nine days. This extension is designed to give visitors a more substantial window of opportunity to delve into the life and works of Dutta. The festival was inaugurated by esteemed academic, Dr. Syed Anwar Husain, further elevating the event's prestige.

A Melting Pot of Cultural Performances

The Madhu Mela festival is set to be a thriving hub of cultural activity. Renowned national and local artists, poets, writers, and performers have been enlisted to participate in a myriad of cultural performances. Visitors can look forward to spirited discussions on the poet's life, absorbing dramas, and captivating Jatra performances at Madhu Palli. The festival promises to be an enriching experience, offering valuable insights into Dutta's life and work.

Award, Entertainment, and Preparations

In addition to the rich cultural offerings, the festival will also host a variety of entertainment activities, such as circus and magic shows, and merry-go-rounds. Sweetmeat stalls are set up to satiate the cravings of fairgoers. The district administration will confer the prestigious Michael Madhusudan Padak award during the festival. Ensuring a seamless experience for attendees, the Deputy Commissioner of Jashore and president of the celebration committee, Mohammad Abraul Hasan Majumdar, confirmed that meticulous preparations have been put in place.