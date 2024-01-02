en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Made By Legacy Flea Market: A Vibrant Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Made By Legacy Flea Market: A Vibrant Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity

On January 12-14, Saengthong Rice 1968 Warehouse in Rat Burana, Bangkok, will be transformed into a vibrant arena of nostalgia and modernity, as it hosts the 15th edition of the Made By Legacy Flea Market. This much-anticipated event is set to showcase the ‘New Old Community,’ a blend of vintage charm and urban lifestyle. The flea market will feature over 200 vendors who will be offering a diverse selection of items, ranging from vintage apparel and brand-name archives to crafted items and art pieces. Also available will be old books, potteries, watches, vinyl records, home decorations, and imported furniture, all contributing to the unique ambiance of the event.

A Celebration of Bangkok’s Dynamic Spirit

More than a marketplace, the Made By Legacy Flea Market is a celebration of Bangkok’s dynamic spirit and vibrant culture. The event is known for fostering communal living, economic freedom, and a focus on craftsmanship. It caters to a community passionate about vintage, arts-and-crafts, and a free-spirited lifestyle. This weekend-long celebration is a significant cultural and social gathering that reflects the creative and cultural diversity of the city.

Universal Sounds and Music to Enhance the Experience

The industrial-chic venue will be filled with universal sounds and music, adding to the urban river vibe of the fairground. In addition, a variety of cuisines and cocktails will be available, making the event a gastronomic delight as well. With all these elements, the event is more than just a flea market; it’s a holistic experience that takes visitors on a journey through time, blending the past with the present in a unique way.

A Must-Visit Event for Vintage Enthusiasts

Over the past decade, the Made By Legacy Flea Market has grown significantly, establishing itself as one of Bangkok’s most influential events. Each year, it attracts over 15,000 attendees, including local influencers, artists, expats, and tourists. For anyone passionate about vintage, arts-and-crafts, or simply looking for a unique experience, the Made By Legacy Flea Market is a must-visit event.

0
Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Disney's 'Steamboat Willie' Enters Public Domain, Inspiring New Creations

By BNN Correspondents

ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl

By Salman Khan

Crystal Kay: A Multicultural Melody in the Japanese R&B Scene

By BNN Correspondents

Gabriel Martinez Takes Helm as Editor in Chief of Glasstire

By BNN Correspondents

Victoria's Belfry Theatre Cancels Controversial Play 'The Runner' Amid ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
Victoria's Belfry Theatre Cancels Controversial Play 'The Runner' Amid ...
heart comment 0
Santa Barbara Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Old Spanish Days with ‘Project Fiesta’

By BNN Correspondents

Santa Barbara Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Old Spanish Days with 'Project Fiesta'
‘Armenian Melodies’ Float Wins Grand Marshal Award at 135th Tournament of Roses

By BNN Correspondents

'Armenian Melodies' Float Wins Grand Marshal Award at 135th Tournament of Roses
Glory Online Casino: A Trustworthy Gaming Platform in Bangladesh

By Salman Khan

Glory Online Casino: A Trustworthy Gaming Platform in Bangladesh
Transformers Reactivate Game Unveils New Bumblebee and Starscream Designs

By BNN Correspondents

Transformers Reactivate Game Unveils New Bumblebee and Starscream Designs
Latest Headlines
World News
Olubunmi Babajide: The Rising Star Behind Carshalton Athletic's New Year's Day Victory
9 seconds
Olubunmi Babajide: The Rising Star Behind Carshalton Athletic's New Year's Day Victory
First Baby of 2024 Born at Trios Health: A Joyous Start to the Year
12 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Born at Trios Health: A Joyous Start to the Year
Pennsylvania State Legislature 2024 Session Begins: Pro-Gun and Anti-Gun Legislation Expected
14 seconds
Pennsylvania State Legislature 2024 Session Begins: Pro-Gun and Anti-Gun Legislation Expected
Jonah Elliss Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Impressive Journey
18 seconds
Jonah Elliss Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Impressive Journey
Kentucky Ushers in New Era with Swearing-in of Five Republican Officeholders
23 seconds
Kentucky Ushers in New Era with Swearing-in of Five Republican Officeholders
New York Governor Proposes Elimination of Insulin Co-Payments
24 seconds
New York Governor Proposes Elimination of Insulin Co-Payments
Rhode Island Legislature Opens 2024 Session amid Calls for New Inspector General Office
35 seconds
Rhode Island Legislature Opens 2024 Session amid Calls for New Inspector General Office
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
3 mins
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
4 mins
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
10 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
60 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app