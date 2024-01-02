Made By Legacy Flea Market: A Vibrant Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity

On January 12-14, Saengthong Rice 1968 Warehouse in Rat Burana, Bangkok, will be transformed into a vibrant arena of nostalgia and modernity, as it hosts the 15th edition of the Made By Legacy Flea Market. This much-anticipated event is set to showcase the ‘New Old Community,’ a blend of vintage charm and urban lifestyle. The flea market will feature over 200 vendors who will be offering a diverse selection of items, ranging from vintage apparel and brand-name archives to crafted items and art pieces. Also available will be old books, potteries, watches, vinyl records, home decorations, and imported furniture, all contributing to the unique ambiance of the event.

A Celebration of Bangkok’s Dynamic Spirit

More than a marketplace, the Made By Legacy Flea Market is a celebration of Bangkok’s dynamic spirit and vibrant culture. The event is known for fostering communal living, economic freedom, and a focus on craftsmanship. It caters to a community passionate about vintage, arts-and-crafts, and a free-spirited lifestyle. This weekend-long celebration is a significant cultural and social gathering that reflects the creative and cultural diversity of the city.

Universal Sounds and Music to Enhance the Experience

The industrial-chic venue will be filled with universal sounds and music, adding to the urban river vibe of the fairground. In addition, a variety of cuisines and cocktails will be available, making the event a gastronomic delight as well. With all these elements, the event is more than just a flea market; it’s a holistic experience that takes visitors on a journey through time, blending the past with the present in a unique way.

A Must-Visit Event for Vintage Enthusiasts

Over the past decade, the Made By Legacy Flea Market has grown significantly, establishing itself as one of Bangkok’s most influential events. Each year, it attracts over 15,000 attendees, including local influencers, artists, expats, and tourists. For anyone passionate about vintage, arts-and-crafts, or simply looking for a unique experience, the Made By Legacy Flea Market is a must-visit event.