Mackenzie McKee Returns to 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'

Mackenzie McKee, the reality star formerly known as Mackenzie Douthit, is making a much-anticipated return to the 'Teen Mom' franchise. This time, she will grace the screens as a full-time cast member on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.' Her re-entry follows her 2022 dismissal, an event that stirred a significant buzz among franchise enthusiasts.

Life After Divorce and a New Romance

According to the teenmomfanz Instagram account, the upcoming season will showcase Mackenzie's journey post-divorce. Fans will be privy to her blossoming romance with her new beau, Khesiano Hall, and her struggle with the loss of her mother to cancer. The filming for the new season is already underway, and viewers can expect an air date later this year. Additionally, Mackenzie and Khesiano will also be appearing on the third season of 'Teen Mom Family Reunion.'

A Feud, Accusations, and Controversy

Mackenzie's exit from 'Teen Mom' in 2022 was marred by a feud with co-star Cheyenne Floyd, accusations of bullying, and a controversial racial slur incident on social media. Following her dismissal, Mackenzie expressed her disappointment on social media, stating that she was not informed of the dismissal reasons, save for an alleged ratings dip.

Reconciliation and a Return to 'Teen Mom'

However, it appears that Mackenzie and Cheyenne have since buried the hatchet. A reliable source confirms that the two have 'worked past their issues' and are now cordial colleagues. This claim is substantiated by the fact that they have recently started following each other on Instagram again. As the Teen Mom franchise gears up for a new season with a familiar face, viewers eagerly await the unfolding of Mackenzie's life, loves, and losses.