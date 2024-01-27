Mackenyu Teases Official One Piece Collaboration Through INCRM

The talented actor Mackenyu, renowned for his portrayal of Zoro in Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece, has stirred anticipation among fans by hinting at an official collaboration with the One Piece franchise. The collaboration involves his clothing and jewelry brand, INCRM, and was teased through a video posted on a platform previously known as Twitter.

INCRM's One Piece Collection

The video showcased potential designs featuring emblems of the Straw Hat crew members as seen in Season 1 of the show. Among the items that captured fans' attention was a hoodie worn by Mackenyu himself at Osaka Comic Con, leading many to speculate that this piece may be part of the upcoming collection. INCRM, with its website available in five languages, aims to capture the international appeal of the One Piece franchise, further buoyed by the popularity of the Netflix series.

Mackenyu's Ascending Star

Mackenyu's rising fame is not confined to his stellar performance as Zoro. His influence has even reached One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, who now admits to picturing Mackenyu when drawing the character for the manga. This collaboration comes at a time when Mackenyu's career is on an upward trajectory, marked by his role in Dragons of Wonderhatch and appearances at international events such as Kuwait Comic Con and the Geek Festival in Lima.

The Success of Netflix's One Piece

The One Piece live-action series, available on Netflix, takes viewers on a thrilling journey with Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they quest for treasure. The series, starring a diverse cast, has been well received by audiences, and production for Season 2 is currently underway. While an official release date for the new season remains a mystery, the excitement surrounding the INCRM-One Piece collaboration hints at a bright future for the franchise.