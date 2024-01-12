Machine Gun Kelly Defends Controversial Guitar Design; Offers Travis Kelce $500K to Switch Teams

Machine Gun Kelly, known offstage as Colson Baker, has recently faced a wave of criticism over his controversial guitar design. In collaboration with Schecter Guitars, the musician has created a signature guitar named ‘Razor Blade,’ which has raised eyebrows due to its unique, blade-shaped design. This design has sparked a contentious debate, with critics accusing it of glorifying harmful behavior.

Art Open to Interpretation

In response to the backlash, MGK took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to defend his artistic vision. He stated, “True art is conversational and always up for interpretation.” He implied that the intention behind his design has been misunderstood and misinterpreted, leading to unnecessary controversy. The musician expressed disappointment over how his art and, by extension, his intentions have been perceived by the public.

Inspiration Behind the Design

The ‘Razor Blade’ guitar draws inspiration from MGK’s experiences in his twenties and his critically acclaimed album ‘Tickets To My Downfall.’ The design, while contentious, is a reflection of his personal journey and the themes explored in his music. The musician has, however, refused to explain his art further, firmly believing that it should be open to individual interpretation.

MGK’s Offer to Travis Kelce

In a separate event, MGK made headlines by offering his friend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, $500,000 to switch teams and play for the Cleveland Browns. This offer was not limited to a hefty paycheck but also included a matching donation to their respective high schools and breakfast and coffee delivery from his restaurant. Kelce, while appreciative of the gesture, expressed his satisfaction with his current team and did not commit to the proposed move.