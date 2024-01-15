‘Machinal’: A Bold Expressionist Play Set to Captivate London

The play ‘Machinal’, a seminal work by Sophie Treadwell, has received high acclaim following its recent performances at the Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio. This captivating expressionist play, directed by Richard Jones and featuring Rosie Sheehy in the lead role, is now set to transfer to The Old Vic in London for a seven-week run starting in April.

‘Machinal’ – A Chronicle of Ruth Snyder’s Life

‘Machinal’ dramatizes the real-life story of Ruth Snyder, a woman executed in 1928 for the murder of her husband. The play delves into the life of the protagonist, Helen Jones, leading up to her crime and execution. It exposes the audience to themes such as work, marriage, motherhood, and extramarital affairs, through the lens of Snyder’s narrative.

Legacy and Revival of ‘Machinal’

The original Broadway production of ‘Machinal’, opened shortly after Snyder’s execution, starred a young Clark Gable. Treadwell’s play, now considered a significant example of American Expressionist theatre, has seen various adaptations over the years. The London production will retain the original cast from the recent performance, including actors such as Daniel Abelson, Sam Alexander, Steven Beard, Daniel Bowerbank, Imogen Daines, and Tim Frances.

Behind The Scenes of the London Run

The creative team for the London run includes Hyemi Shin for set design, Nicky Gillibrand for costume design, and Adam Silverman for lighting design. As the play prepares to captivate the London audience, it continues to uphold its reputation as an expressionist tour de force, resonating deeply with its viewers.