en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Macau’s Festival of Young Cinema Begins Amidst Box Office Updates from China

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Macau’s Festival of Young Cinema Begins Amidst Box Office Updates from China

The inaugural edition of Macau’s Festival of Young Cinema, a platform designed to stimulate cultural exchange, has kicked off in sync with the latest box office figures from mainland China. The festival, which aims to nurture and showcase emerging talent, is set against a backdrop of the cinematic landscape in China that continues to evolve and captivate audiences both domestically and globally.

Cinema Landscape in China: A Snapshot

Leading the Chinese box office in its second weekend is the comedy film “Jonny Keep Walking.” The movie, a tale of a rural man grappling with corporate life in a metropolis, is helmed by director Peng Da. It raked in $22.4 million over the weekend, taking its total earnings to a whopping $77.5 million since its release on December 29. The director’s other offerings in 2023 include “Post Truth” and “One and Only.”

Box Office: Top Contenders

Securing the second spot is “The Goldfinger,” a Hong Kong crime-action-drama film. The movie marks the reunion of stars Andy Lau and Tony Leung Chiu-wai after the “Infernal Affairs” trilogy and has accrued a cumulative total of $45.9 million. Following closely in third place is “I Did It My Way,” another Hong Kong crime action film. “Endless Journey,” a narrative about a former detective turned private citizen, claimed the fourth position. However, the previously leading film, “Shining for One Thing,” witnessed a sharp dip, sliding to the fifth spot.

Imported Titles Making a Mark

The top imported title was “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” while Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert film also demonstrated robust performance. Notably, the concert film garnered 45% of its total Chinese box office revenue from Imax venues, reflecting the audience’s preference for high-definition viewing experiences.

12th Fail: A Triumph at Macau Festival

On another note, actor Vikrant Massey’s biopic ’12th Fail’ has been selected as the closing film at the Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival. The film has been lauded for its poignant narrative and Massey’s remarkable portrayal, indicating the diverse range of cinematic experiences that the festival aims to celebrate.

0
Arts & Entertainment China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
15 seconds ago
Keri Russell Dazzles at Golden Globe Awards in Jil Sander Ensemble
In a striking display of fashion-forward elegance, actress Keri Russell graced the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The actress had chosen an ensemble from Jil Sander’s Spring 2024 collection, designed by the talented duo, Luke and Lucie Meier. Her choice of attire, a sleeveless white gown adorned with a fringe skirt, was
Keri Russell Dazzles at Golden Globe Awards in Jil Sander Ensemble
Nicholle Tom Unveils Dramatic Transformation and Teases 'The Nanny' Reunion
7 mins ago
Nicholle Tom Unveils Dramatic Transformation and Teases 'The Nanny' Reunion
Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Wins Metallica Marching Band Competition
8 mins ago
Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Wins Metallica Marching Band Competition
Sam Claflin's Rising Stardom: A New Series and a New Love
1 min ago
Sam Claflin's Rising Stardom: A New Series and a New Love
The End of an Era: 'Noragami: Stray God' Concludes After More Than a Decade
2 mins ago
The End of an Era: 'Noragami: Stray God' Concludes After More Than a Decade
Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor Spill the Beans on 'Koffee with Karan'
6 mins ago
Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor Spill the Beans on 'Koffee with Karan'
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Bears Firm Up Opponents for 2024 NFL Season
42 seconds
Chicago Bears Firm Up Opponents for 2024 NFL Season
Chicago Bears Solidify 2024 Opponents and Draft Order as NFL Season Concludes
57 seconds
Chicago Bears Solidify 2024 Opponents and Draft Order as NFL Season Concludes
Last-Second Drama: Ballincollig Triumphs Over Tralee Warriors in Superleague Cup Semi-Final
1 min
Last-Second Drama: Ballincollig Triumphs Over Tralee Warriors in Superleague Cup Semi-Final
Gary Redpath: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to a Health Inspiration
1 min
Gary Redpath: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to a Health Inspiration
Shilpa Shetty Advocates For Bulgarian Split Squat/Lunge Despite Her Aversion to Lunges
3 mins
Shilpa Shetty Advocates For Bulgarian Split Squat/Lunge Despite Her Aversion to Lunges
ONE Championship Releases Nguyen-Lee Rematch Footage Ahead of Fighters' 2024 Bouts
4 mins
ONE Championship Releases Nguyen-Lee Rematch Footage Ahead of Fighters' 2024 Bouts
Speaker Mike Johnson Dismisses Election Denier Label, Discusses Texas Amicus Brief
4 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Dismisses Election Denier Label, Discusses Texas Amicus Brief
Ivan Toney Set for Brentford Return Amidst Football Transfer Updates
4 mins
Ivan Toney Set for Brentford Return Amidst Football Transfer Updates
Top Philippine Military Officials Denounce Disinformation Vlogs, Quash Rumors of Destabilization Plot
5 mins
Top Philippine Military Officials Denounce Disinformation Vlogs, Quash Rumors of Destabilization Plot
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
59 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app