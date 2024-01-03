en English
Arts & Entertainment

M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2024: Spotlight on ‘Oo-woo’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Breaking the conventional approach, this year’s M1 Singapore Fringe Festival took a unique turn. Instead of assigning artists a specific theme, they were invited to voice their concerns about pressing societal issues. This initiative led to the selection of a lineup of compelling works based on their captivating narratives.

Highlighting Social Issues through Art

The festival annually showcases performances by both local and international talents, with this year’s edition covering themes like climate change, the marginalisation of minorities, and other matters of community concern. The in-person programmes will be staged at the Esplanade, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), and The Theatre Practice from January 17 to 28. However, those unable to attend can access the festival’s various offerings digitally. Performance tickets start from 35 dollars.

The Premiere of ‘Oo-woo’

Among the original plays premiering at the festival is ‘Oo-woo‘ by local playwright Raimi Safari. Inspired by the news trend of Singaporean families placing elderly relatives in more affordable nursing homes in Johor Bahru, Raimi uses the symbolic disappearance of a family bird to explore themes of duty and love in the context of caring for an elderly mother with dementia.

A Personal Connection

Raimi drew upon his own family’s experience of caring for an uncle with an intellectual disability, finding a personal connection to the script. The play’s director, Mohd Fared Jainal, also relates to the story through his own experience with his late father who suffered from dementia. Fared has previously directed another play about dementia and believes that personal closeness to the subject enhances the work’s impact. The play will run at the Esplanade Theatre Studio from January 24 to 28.

While the inspiration behind the play’s title, the koel’s call, is kept under wraps by the creators, Raimi notes the bird’s non-native status and its integration into Singaporean life since the 1980s.

Arts & Entertainment Singapore
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

