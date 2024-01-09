en English
Arts & Entertainment

M-Net’s ‘Champions’ Breaks Barriers; New Wine Newsletter Launches

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
South African television is set for a fresh wave of storytelling as M-Net unveils its new telenovela, ‘Champions’. Breaking the monotony of reruns, the show is slated to occupy the time slot previously given to ‘The River’ on the widely viewed Mzansi Magic channel. The curtains are set to rise on this exciting new tale from February 5th onwards.

Breaking Barriers in a Male-Dominated Sphere

The telenovela, brought to life by the creative minds at Tshedza Pictures, plunges viewers into the pulsating world of football. Not just any football tale, but one that charts the journey of a resolute woman at the helm of a soccer empire. The narrative revolves around the Soshanguve Giants football club, a realm typically dominated by men. It’s a celebration of female tenacity and strength, pushing boundaries and shattering stereotypes.

Wine Enthusiasts, Rejoice!

Alongside this television shakeup, there’s a new treat for wine lovers. Dalene Fourie, a respected wine editor, has launched a bi-weekly newsletter. The publication aims to cater to wine enthusiasts across the spectrum, from producers to consumers. It promises to provide guidance and expand knowledge about wine, making it an invaluable resource for anyone looking to enhance their appreciation of the beverage.

Interactive Content and Audience Engagement

The story doesn’t end there. News24 continues to engage its audience with interactive content. Readers can put their minds to the test with crosswords, wordflower puzzles, sudoku, and a weekly news quiz. These activities, besides being fun and challenging, foster a sense of community among participants.

Feedback and Privacy

News24 also encourages feedback and has made provisions for readers to contact the public editor with any complaints about journalists or articles.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

