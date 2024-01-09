M-Net’s ‘Champions’ Breaks Barriers; New Wine Newsletter Launches

South African television is set for a fresh wave of storytelling as M-Net unveils its new telenovela, ‘Champions’. Breaking the monotony of reruns, the show is slated to occupy the time slot previously given to ‘The River’ on the widely viewed Mzansi Magic channel. The curtains are set to rise on this exciting new tale from February 5th onwards.

Breaking Barriers in a Male-Dominated Sphere

The telenovela, brought to life by the creative minds at Tshedza Pictures, plunges viewers into the pulsating world of football. Not just any football tale, but one that charts the journey of a resolute woman at the helm of a soccer empire. The narrative revolves around the Soshanguve Giants football club, a realm typically dominated by men. It’s a celebration of female tenacity and strength, pushing boundaries and shattering stereotypes.

Wine Enthusiasts, Rejoice!

Alongside this television shakeup, there’s a new treat for wine lovers. Dalene Fourie, a respected wine editor, has launched a bi-weekly newsletter. The publication aims to cater to wine enthusiasts across the spectrum, from producers to consumers. It promises to provide guidance and expand knowledge about wine, making it an invaluable resource for anyone looking to enhance their appreciation of the beverage.

