M.I.A. Shares Creative Journey and Influences at Pune Concert

On a recent sultry evening in Pune, a city known for its vibrant music scene, Mathangi Arulpragasam, popularly known as M.I.A., took to the stage against a backdrop of flashing lights and pulsating beats. Known for her genre-defying music that draws from a wide spectrum of influences, M.I.A. shared insights into her creative process, underscoring the profound impact of Indian classical and folk music, modern musical styles, and social media on her work.

Artistry Inspired by Diversity

On stage, M.I.A. is a force of nature, her music a vibrant tapestry woven from diverse threads of inspiration. Emotions, the natural world, different forms of art, literature, and the global cultural landscape all play significant roles in shaping her unique sound. “I draw from a well of diverse influences,” said M.I.A., “It’s a synthesis of my experiences, encounters, and the world I perceive around me.”

Indian Music: A Melodic Muse

For M.I.A., Indian music, with its rich tapestry of classical and folk traditions, has been a potent influence. The intricate rhythms, evocative melodies, and poetic lyrics of Indian music have found their way into her songs, adding depth and texture. “Indian music, both classical and folk, resonates with me deeply,” she revealed, “Its richness and diversity offer an infinite well of inspiration.”

Social Media: Changing the Game

M.I.A. also acknowledged the transformative role of social media in the music industry. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube have democratized the industry, enabling emerging artists to reach global audiences without the need for traditional gatekeepers. These platforms have also cultivated a more intimate relationship between artists and fans, breaking down barriers and enabling direct interaction. “Social media has revolutionized the way we create and share music,” M.I.A. stated, “It’s allowed us, the artists, to communicate with our audience in a way that was not possible before.”