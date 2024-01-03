en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

M.I.A. Shares Creative Journey and Influences at Pune Concert

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
M.I.A. Shares Creative Journey and Influences at Pune Concert

On a recent sultry evening in Pune, a city known for its vibrant music scene, Mathangi Arulpragasam, popularly known as M.I.A., took to the stage against a backdrop of flashing lights and pulsating beats. Known for her genre-defying music that draws from a wide spectrum of influences, M.I.A. shared insights into her creative process, underscoring the profound impact of Indian classical and folk music, modern musical styles, and social media on her work.

Artistry Inspired by Diversity

On stage, M.I.A. is a force of nature, her music a vibrant tapestry woven from diverse threads of inspiration. Emotions, the natural world, different forms of art, literature, and the global cultural landscape all play significant roles in shaping her unique sound. “I draw from a well of diverse influences,” said M.I.A., “It’s a synthesis of my experiences, encounters, and the world I perceive around me.”

Indian Music: A Melodic Muse

For M.I.A., Indian music, with its rich tapestry of classical and folk traditions, has been a potent influence. The intricate rhythms, evocative melodies, and poetic lyrics of Indian music have found their way into her songs, adding depth and texture. “Indian music, both classical and folk, resonates with me deeply,” she revealed, “Its richness and diversity offer an infinite well of inspiration.”

Social Media: Changing the Game

M.I.A. also acknowledged the transformative role of social media in the music industry. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube have democratized the industry, enabling emerging artists to reach global audiences without the need for traditional gatekeepers. These platforms have also cultivated a more intimate relationship between artists and fans, breaking down barriers and enabling direct interaction. “Social media has revolutionized the way we create and share music,” M.I.A. stated, “It’s allowed us, the artists, to communicate with our audience in a way that was not possible before.”

0
Arts & Entertainment India Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Vaarai Rathnam': A Sonic Prelude to 'Rathnam'

By BNN Correspondents

'Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199': A New Chapter in Sci-Fi Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Cardi B and Offset Cause Stir with Separate NYE Performances and Unexpected Rendezvous

By BNN Correspondents

Johannes Moser and Sunwook Kim: A Symphony of Classical Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

January Concerts in Nashville: From Banjo Tributes to Rock Shows ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
January Concerts in Nashville: From Banjo Tributes to Rock Shows ...
heart comment 0
Nashville to Host High-Profile Concerts in 2024: A Music Lover’s Paradise

By BNN Correspondents

Nashville to Host High-Profile Concerts in 2024: A Music Lover's Paradise
Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Shelves Dark Spider-Man Episode Due to Its Intense Themes

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel's 'What If...?' Shelves Dark Spider-Man Episode Due to Its Intense Themes
L.A.X Addresses Defamatory Comments, Hints at Legal Action

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

L.A.X Addresses Defamatory Comments, Hints at Legal Action
Nashville’s Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation

By BNN Correspondents

Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
Latest Headlines
World News
Fujitsu Frontiers Secure Third Consecutive Victory in Rice Bowl Championship
31 seconds
Fujitsu Frontiers Secure Third Consecutive Victory in Rice Bowl Championship
Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
37 seconds
Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual
42 seconds
Cathal Crowe Undergoes Urgent Surgery: Office to Operate As Usual
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
2 mins
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
2 mins
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
2 mins
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
Bridgeport Election Scandal: Wanda Geter-Pataky under Investigation
3 mins
Bridgeport Election Scandal: Wanda Geter-Pataky under Investigation
Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product
3 mins
Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product
The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle
3 mins
The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
37 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
38 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app