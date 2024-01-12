en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lyrics in the Spotlight: Unnamed Artist Disses Drake as He Shades Rihanna?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Lyrics in the Spotlight: Unnamed Artist Disses Drake as He Shades Rihanna?

There’s a storm brewing in the rap community, ignited by a fresh verse from an as-yet-unnamed artist. The verse, packed with references to personal style, weapons, and a unique handshake with a romantic partner, has sparked a barrage of discussions. Most intriguingly, it contains a mention of the mandrake, a plant renowned for its medicinal properties, which has stirred up considerable speculation.

New Track, New Controversy?

The crux of the debate centers around the potential diss of Drake by this unnamed artist. The mandrake reference, some fans speculate, is a veiled criticism aimed at Drake, leading to widespread conjecture on social media. The cryptic lyrics have fanned the flames of an already speculative fire, prompting fans and critics alike to dissect every word for possible hidden meanings.

Drake’s Own Lyrical Disputes

Simultaneously, Drake himself is embroiled in another lyrical dispute. Fans allege that his new tracks, ‘Fear of Heights’ and ‘Virginia Beach,’ carry subtle criticisms of pop star Rihanna. ‘Fear of Heights’ appears to allude to Rihanna’s 2016 album title ‘Anti’ and paints their past sexual encounters as ‘average,’ hinting at a romantic disconnect. The song also insinuates that Rihanna’s current partner, presumably A$AP Rocky, is unable to leave her.

Drake, Rihanna, and the Parson’s Connection

Meanwhile, ‘Virginia Beach’ seems to nod towards Rihanna’s educational accomplishments, with Drake mentioning a woman with a Parson’s degree. This reference is particularly poignant, as Rihanna is a proud graduate of Parsons School of Design. Drake’s reflective lyrics on how he could have treated her better have sparked further discussions among fans about their past relationship and present dynamics.

These lyrical excerpts and the resulting fan theories have cast a spotlight on the intricate relationships and potential conflicts within the rap community. As the verse continues to be dissected and analyzed, it serves as a reminder of the power of words, especially when they’re shrouded in mystery and open to interpretation.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Lainey Wilson Joins Rock Legends the Black Crowes on New Track for Upcoming Album
The fusion of country and rock is poised to take the music scene by storm. The renowned country artist Lainey Wilson has joined forces with legendary rock band the Black Crowes in a groundbreaking collaboration. The result is a new track, ‘Wilted Rose’, which will be featured on the Crowes’ forthcoming album, ‘Happiness Bastards.’ This
Lainey Wilson Joins Rock Legends the Black Crowes on New Track for Upcoming Album
Eichenholz Shines in Janáček's 'Jenůfa' at LSO
13 mins ago
Eichenholz Shines in Janáček's 'Jenůfa' at LSO
Embracing Winter in Greensboro: A City Bursting with Seasonal Festivities
14 mins ago
Embracing Winter in Greensboro: A City Bursting with Seasonal Festivities
Is a Bring Me the Horizon and Billie Eilish Collaboration on the Horizon?
2 mins ago
Is a Bring Me the Horizon and Billie Eilish Collaboration on the Horizon?
New 'South Park: Snow Day' Video Game Announced for Release on March 26
6 mins ago
New 'South Park: Snow Day' Video Game Announced for Release on March 26
The Ramayana's Global Legacy: Cultural Adaptations and Political Influence
9 mins ago
The Ramayana's Global Legacy: Cultural Adaptations and Political Influence
Latest Headlines
World News
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
12 seconds
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
35 seconds
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
3 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
3 mins
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
5 mins
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
6 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
7 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
7 mins
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
8 mins
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app